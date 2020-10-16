Red Bay clearance tests planned for weekend

HSA COVID-19 Testing Clinic

(CNS): Health officials will be carrying out follow-up COVID-19 tests this weekend in connection with the Red Bay Primary School students and their families who have been isolating since one student tested positive for the virus. While the issue came to light last Friday, the last contact the Year 2 group and relevant staff had with the child was the previous Friday. This means their 14 days of isolation from contact ends tomorrow.

The Health Services Authority said that on Saturday, 17 October, it will be in contact with everyone needing a test who was involved in the emergency response at Red Bay Primary School. Testing will take place at the Cayman Islands Hospital and appointment times and further information will be provided to those effected shortly.

Meanwhile, Dr John Lee, the chief medical officer, reported that all of the 361 tests for COVID-19 carried out over the last day were negative. Twelve people are currently infected with the virus but all of them are in isolation at home or government quarantine, with the exception of one person who remains isolated in the hospital intensive care unit.

Three other people who have tested positive are also showing symptoms associated with this coronavirus.