Primary student symptomatic with COVID-19

Red Bay Primary School

(CNS) UPDATED 2:45pm: A student from Red Bay Primary School and the child’s family are all in isolation after the child tested positive for the coronavirus in what appears to be the first local transmission of the virus since July. The Public Health Department has begun the process of contact tracing and the entire Year 2 class at Red Bay is now being tested for COVID-19 as well as relevant staff and families.

“That process is expected to expand more widely, as full contact tracing continues,” officials stated in a release. “Further results from Red Bay Primary are expected later today and will guide further decisions with respect to the school and the wider community.”

Public Health said it will directly contact those who have come in contact with people who have potentially been exposed. Anyone concerned for their own and their family’s health can make appointments for testing via the Health Services Authority website.

No details have been given about how the child may have acquired the virus or how severe the symptoms are. However, government said it will continue to provide updates on this situation as it develops.

Government is hosting press briefing at 4pm and the Ministry of Education released a statement regarding the situation at the school.

“Since the reopening of schools all year groups were placed in containment bubbles as a safety measure,” said Acting Director of Education Services Tammy Banks-DaCosta. “Parents of all the students in the affected year group bubble have been contacted to come to the school. Each student along with their household members will be tested and will all be required to isolate in their homes, until they receive clearance from the Public Health Authorities.”