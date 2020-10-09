Primary student symptomatic with COVID-19
(CNS) UPDATED 2:45pm: A student from Red Bay Primary School and the child’s family are all in isolation after the child tested positive for the coronavirus in what appears to be the first local transmission of the virus since July. The Public Health Department has begun the process of contact tracing and the entire Year 2 class at Red Bay is now being tested for COVID-19 as well as relevant staff and families.
“That process is expected to expand more widely, as full contact tracing continues,” officials stated in a release. “Further results from Red Bay Primary are expected later today and will guide further decisions with respect to the school and the wider community.”
Public Health said it will directly contact those who have come in contact with people who have potentially been exposed. Anyone concerned for their own and their family’s health can make appointments for testing via the Health Services Authority website.
No details have been given about how the child may have acquired the virus or how severe the symptoms are. However, government said it will continue to provide updates on this situation as it develops.
Government is hosting press briefing at 4pm and the Ministry of Education released a statement regarding the situation at the school.
“Since the reopening of schools all year groups were placed in containment bubbles as a safety measure,” said Acting Director of Education Services Tammy Banks-DaCosta. “Parents of all the students in the affected year group bubble have been contacted to come to the school. Each student along with their household members will be tested and will all be required to isolate in their homes, until they receive clearance from the Public Health Authorities.”
See the full statement here
Wonder how sensitive their tests are? Are they testing at 47 cycles? You’ll find any fragment of the virus at that sensitivity. Google PCR sensitivity testing and you’ll find most of the worlds tests are too sensitive so they can inflate their numbers and keep their citizens in mass hysteria like what we see here in Cayman.
“The CDC said its own calculations suggest its extremely hard to detect a live virus in a sample above a threshold of 33 cycles.”
The only way to eradicate this virus is thru herd immunity while protecting the sick and elderly.
No worries. The sack of patatoes just prayed to his master.
It will be ok.
I am glad it is all that simple.
What an idiot. No substantial contribution to the press conference as usual.
Caymanians deserve an idiot like him.
What we don’t need is a useless piece of driftwood like you, please can you drift to some other shore far away from caymanians, POS.
“Weakly positive”. And follow up test was negative. Symptoms of COVID are symptoms of a lot of things. Kids have fevers, coughs, runny noses, etc. all the time and have for centuries. Mass hysteria for nothing. Everyone needs to calm down!
Teach your kids to gargle and irrigate nose passages. Take his/her cellphone plus mandatory beach time. Know you child’s D status.
Hey! Drinking Pimms in the garden over summer is crucially important! It was good too, snowflake.
If the schools close again I’m gonna dieee!!! I can’t do online learning again 😫
Praying for the child though, and I hope no more cases pop up 🙏
The lesson is don’t send your kid to school if they have the flu or generally unwell.
Lockdown. And this time change the fine for leaving quarantine. 1k is a joke for putting an entire country at risk. Huge mistake and not a deterrent.
We are now the same as Bermuda with the odd case popping up.
It’s time for a real plan.
Pre testing, test on arrival and test after 7 days.
It is a proven system and has worked well.
You still here?
You can get to BDA via MIA or LHR.
Stop wasting your breath my dear.
Not gonna happen😷
Many people assumed that Cayman was Covid free but unless every single person was tested threre is no way to prove Covid was not present. This virus is not going away, CIG can lock us down again, but as soon as we are allowed out and about we will be in the same situation as we are in now. If we want no chance of Covid being anywhere near these islands then the answer is to keep the border closed indefinitely, test every single person regardless of age, and test them more than once. We can then sit back and enjoy a Covid free lifestyle, all the while watching so many tourism based businesses dry up and blow away. These businesses can certainly take advantage of the loan programs secured by CIG but if there are not enough people to keep them afloat what happens when they must start paying back the loan note once their payment holiday has ended? I would venture to say most business owners will not wish to go deeper in debt with no light at the end of the tunnel.
Hope the child, family and schoolmates will be fine.
As I posted on CNS some weeks ago that schools re-opening would be a good test of the existence of covid in the community and here it is!
While covid detection and containment measures are implemented for all legal arrivals, do not disregard the illegal arrivals (overnight canoes) for bringing it into the island. Easy, covid-carrying smuggler come in and interacts with resident/local who then interacts with all and sundry in the community.
Jamaica, the gift that keeps on giving.
Seems unlikely to have been circulating in the community, for what, 3 months unchecked before causing the first symptomatic case? If it has there should be thousands of asymptomatic and hundreds of symptomatic, there aren’t so it’s reasonable to surmise it has come in recently.
Why it happened in other places after 2 months as well.
Waiting for 100 hysterical comments.
Friday Florida update: 2,908 new cases. Life goes as usual for several months already.
How about a UK update? Since that is where the flights are coming from mostly.
Only took 9 days from reopening the borders.
What a surprise !
Nothing to do with the border you watch. We could have had a controlled opening long ago and been in the same place but NO everyone wanted to show how superior we are.
What a stupid comment – what has opening the border got to do with it? All those who came in on 1st October as self isolating.
Or were they? At least one case of someone breaking the rules. You think the kid got it from where, exactly?
The private isolation is not working. Institute government facility use only.
Also, we all need to know the general location of the outbreaks (not the names), so that we can protect ourselves.
Troll!
Red bay primary school.
Let the panic porn commence.
lock urself down first and save us us from ur hysterics.
track, trace, isolate is the way forward.
Did anyone really think it was gone? CIG was only testing the same individuals over and over. With the majority of the persons infected showing no symptoms, it was only a matter of time before it resurfaced. They should have done mass testing from the very beginning, but I guess that our numbers would not have stayed as low as they did. To get an accurate number of the population that was tested, take the numbers government published and divide by at least 5.
Exactly!
Let’s not overreact or panic. This virus will be here for a long time so we need to learn to live with it. Lockdown again is not the answer!!! COVID is much less deadly than initially thought.
And what was initially thought? Its 3-4x deadlier than the flu but research it for yourself don’t take my word for it.
I think panic would ok in light of the situation. You know betting the entire farm on keeping the CV out while huge sections of the economy are destroyed. A good many of us have been panicking for the last 3 months while we watch the CIG turn the screws on the tourist industry.
Very bad and sad. I can see another lock down before Christmas
Why? Because of fear? COVID is here to stay. Life needs to continue. We need some sensible leadership here and not overreaction. The COVID survival rate is over 99%. Everyone needs to calm down.
@3:16
I think the same.
The concept of Cayman being a “safe bubble” is surreal.
This gov has never presented a plan, will not present a plan because they simply cantor present one.
Life NEEDS to go on! And certainly locking down this economy and people is not the answer.
I wonder how long they will say it is safe to keep the islands isolated ? 6 more months?
This is ridiculous and I don’t even live there!
I hope there is one.
Should have kept the masks on!
Turks and Caicos went two months NO new cases and while the border was still closed a new case appeared.
They then went on to have hundreds and still opened to tourists while it spread through the locals.
We may as well open up with pre testing and testing after arrival.
It’s here and it’s staying WAKE UP CIG!
This is causing so much panic, concern and speculation. I hope the government confirms the most likely source of the community spread to ease some speculation.
Despite the best efforts of government the virus has appeared amongst us once again. I think it is time to come to terms with the fact that we cannot keep it from coming to Cayman. So the lockdown and subsequent destruction of a large section of our economy only bought a delay to the inevitable! We have to prioritize protecting the vulnerable amongst us. Life must go on for the rest of the country. By instituting strict protective measures in looking after those compromised health wise we can ensure those who need life saving medical treatment can receive it. I constantly read of people dying because their treatment was postponed is that not as bad as exposing people to a virus which although highly contagious, is proving to be less deadly than initially claimed?
As a person in the “high risk” group I am tired of having to live my life at the expense of a possible outcome! At the moment I run a greater risk of dying in a traffic accident than from Covid-19!
Absolutely. Resources are limited, it’s been said for 6 months, protect the vulnerable. It’s the best use of resources and we’ve squandered so much already on measures that have been shown to be futile.
Truth spoken.
Didn’t you mean “veracity verified”?
You may be willing to risk it but how dare you make that call for anyone else!
Nobody is forcing you out into the community. Stay home and don’t force others to participate in your fear based lifestyle.
Exactly! We have a lot more information now than we did back in early March. Lockdown is not the answer!
The COVID-19 mortality rate is 1%. Do you die once every time you drive?
It’s actually 0.014%, but I assume you’re rounding up to the closest 1?
People just can’t self-isolate can they. Those bracelets don’t stop people from entering the quarantine property.
“It’s ok little Jenny, I’m sure Uncle Ted, who just arrived from NY, is fine. Of course we can visit him at his Villa. He has a bracelet that magically protects us and Trump told us not to fear Covid.”
How do you know it was from a traveler?
I doubt it was from a traveler. It was probably from community spread. It has been in Cayman this whole time. I am sure the parents have been going to the grocery stores and out and about without masks. I am sure the teachers /parents have been going to restaurants and bars without masks. Maybe a social gathering? Or maybe the bus driver? Other student’s parents? One of those people are probably asymptomatic and then it gets passed around by no or little social distancing and ends up with this young Girl. Now you have to contact trace because who has she and her family been in contact with? Community spread…..no masks…….
Absolutely agree. It is absolutely appalling and utter stupidity that there is no longer a mask mandate or even social distancing being practiced anywhere. Look around everywhere. Very few are wearing masks or keeping 6ft away from you anywhere. As if Covid “just magically disappeared.” If CIG remains this lax about COVID, then we are back to square one very soon. A waste of all the good efforts of earlier.
I don’t believe the article said the child was exposed by someone under the house arrest quarantine protocal. Maybe we should find out how the child came to be exposed before the finger is pointed at a recent arrival under quarantine.
Only now sh!t ga hit the fan.
Lockdown 2.0 coming… the freedom was fun while it lasted.
i can imagine it now…the parents rock up to school and start mingling then they start talking to teachers who potentially have the virus since they interact with the kids….kids are coming in and out of class rooms and potentially spreading the virus to the parents who are in turn spreading it to the community….no doubt that cayman marl road bloke is there trying to be of no use to anyone and basically just being a nosey nuissance….oh yeah and i bet the testing team doesn’t show up during the first 2 hours of this event since its lunch time and everyone is down at popeye’s chicken or in a “team building” event….hallelujah but i do wonder if that guy who was caught breaching “home isolating” will be blamed for this or if was someone from the earlier bunch who wasn’t caught breaking the rules goodluck finding that out!
Hoping he or she has a speedy recovery
He or she might not be even sick.
He or she has symptoms. That means he or she is sick.
Unfortunately (and if the story is correct) the kid would be exhibiting signs of illness (symptomatic).🙏🏼
Hope for the best!
Get Ready for a two week lockdown ladies and gentlemen
ALL MUST refuse a lock down it did not work before and will not work now.
Wake up people it is not going away and we need to open up!
OK we’re right behind you, Mr/Ms Anonymous. But how do we recognise you? Presumably by your loud mouth and not your courage.
Just look for the health minster’s wife
2:20… it did work before.
Clearly it did not as its still here!
Right behind you Leader.
Where and when should we meet to demonstrate and how do I know that it’s you ?
No way! Remember last time??? Two weeks turned into two more weeks turned into two more weeks, etc. And even after that, look where we are now. Time for a better approach – let’s learn to live with this.
Yes, let’s go full Darwinism! If 70% get it and 1% of them die, that’s only about 400 mostly old people dead. They were going to die soon anyway. Ok, maybe a few younger people die, too, but in the meantime, we can get our party on!
This does not bode well for Cayman. Just when we thought we had burned out the virus. Let’s all use some common sense and mask up and social distance. Stay safe.
This govt is destroying the credibility it built over the past few months just because the greedy believe like el presidente believe money is more important than lives.We live to spend money but if you dead it simply does not matter. Be safe Cayman
Simple situation Govt Lies Covid 19 telling us the truth of exactly what is going in Cayman These infections have come as a direct result of this Quarantine at home for the rich Bullshit! and those in the facilities not complying with quarantine rules yet we have only one arrest. Lock it down again and put our economy in the dust bin Cayman A $1000 dollars is a real joke $10,000 might jog their little memory a 100,000 will help our economy 500,000 will get their attention Maybe?
Hey Logan
They are lying directly to you.
Covid is a mass conspiracy with the main aim of fooling you into implanting a 5G chip in your oversized but highly intelligent head. Fight the power my friend
Is that the same 5G chip manufactured by the lizard people?
But the chip that Elon Musk wants to put in our head sounds cool though right?
I know! All those rich people who send their kids to Red Bay Primary School are totally to blame!
“tHe ViRUS HaS bUrNEd oUt iN cAYmAn”😒🤬🙄 The Government knew better than to open schools so soon!
Not true. This is likely because someone couldn’t wait to see a friend or family member so they did it sneaky and bam. Or when cig let out the person with covid accidentally and she spent 4 hours at sunset house.
This is not because of schools. This is because adults behave like children.
Sigh. School is not the problem people! Please show me where on the planet opening schools has led to all sorts of death. Fear, panic and a lack of common sense are the real enemy here. COVID has an over 99% survival rate.
Its nothing about schools, its safety of the children!!!
Close the borders again!
This is seriously bad news for Cayman.
Only because we have idiots running the islands and we don’t know how they will react to this.
If we have to do lockdown again with those interminable press conferences can Dwayne please be replaced by a tub of lard or some variety of inoffensive vegetation?
Lockdown for all.
Let’s beat this deadly virus once and for all and they only way is a 4 week total lockdown. Back to named days and enforce it properly this time around
Close the airport now if you haven’t come home by now you don’t deserve to be on this blessed island
Stupid! It did not work before and will not work now.
Only problem is that won’t cure your blatant case of stupidity.
How is this even possible? No local transmission in over two months and now a case a couple weeks after we allow people to isolate at home. A stupid decision that does not help the tourism industry at all and was only done to appease expats wanting to go home for a visit.
Of course, Red Bay Primary, must be the fault of expats. It’s so obvious.
Parent is associated with NAU.
So Caymanian.
Let’s hope they are all ok and that they all quarantine for 14 days.