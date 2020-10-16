Premier: UK won’t force voting rights change
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said he doesn’t believe the UK is considering forcing the Cayman Islands Government to expand voting rights beyond Caymanians or to allow those not born here to run for office. But speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, he warned there was no “magic spell” that local lawmakers could cast to prevent Britain from making such a move in the future, especially if a court was to order it.
Responding to a private member’s motion, which the government accepted, asking it to reaffirm the constitutional provisions that set out the qualifications for who has the right to vote in the Cayman Islands and who can stand for elected office, McLaughlin stressed there was no indication that the UK government was planning on pushing through changes regarding this issue just because the UK parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee had raised the matter in its report on the overseas territories.
However, Alva Suckoo (NEW) brought the motion because, he said, there were concerns the governor had indeed imposed the Civil Partnership Law partly because the lack of marriage equality here had been raised by the Foreign Affairs Committee. Suckoo said he was worried about what further influence that committee might have.
However, the premier pointed out that the issue over the civil partnerships was very different from questions of voting rights and election qualification.
The main reason why the governor had to impose that partnerships law was because of the direction from the Court of Appeal, not the FAC. He said there is nothing to suggest the UK is turning its attention to the matter of who can vote and run for office.
But McLaughlin warned that, as an overseas territory, we must operate within the parameters of the Constitution, which is the document that determines our relationship with Britain. He pointed out that the FAC had pressed the same-sex marriage issue for years but the UK had still not done anything to force the issue. It was not until lawmakers here chose to ignore a court direction that the governor stepped in.
“Let us not go down the road of suggesting to the people of this country that by this House affirming our belief in the correctness of the two sections [in the Constitution] dealing with the qualifications to stand for election and to vote that this is somehow some magical spell that will ward off any possible changes by the UK sometime down the road,” he said.
Nevertheless, the premier said the UK is unlikely “in the extreme to intervene in a matter such as that unless there were challenges in the court”. But he warned that if the court made a declaration that the sections were working unfairly and there was some breach of human rights, they might.
“I don’t see that possibility,” McLaughlin said, adding that he also did not think there was any concern over what the FAC may be calling for in its reports. He explained that it is a parliamentary committee made up of back-bench MPs that can inquire, criticise and recommend but it is not part of government, and he dismissed the committee as not having any real power to effect any changes.
However, the committee can be far more influential than the premier suggested, depending on the issues and the state of any UK government’s majority, as it is a cross-party committee. But McLaughlin was confident on the matter of voting rights and the criteria to qualify to stand for election in Cayman were not under threat.
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson pointed out that Cayman had already addressed the concerns that the UK had about status, or belongership as it is referred to in other territories, back in the early 2000s.
He said that the Cayman Islands Government had already established a clear path to citizenship here to allow people to vote and then provide a way for the next generation to stand for office. Manderson said that what Cayman had done was compliant with what the FAC had recommended, in any event.
As he wrapped up his presentation on the motion, Suckoo said he was aware that there was no certainty regarding what the UK might do and he said people were worried about this issue. As a result, they needed to know that the Legislative Assembly stood together on the matter and that if the UK was going to force any changes, the government would fight against it.
See the LA session on CIGTV below:
what I don’t understand is why people from other countries believe they can lead ours when they couldn’t do it where they came from. I am a born Caymanian which I don’t believe I am promise anything here. when my grandfather and granduncles were at sea building this country so that the ungratefully can find it as a safe haven. There is an old saying who pays the piper calls the tone. who finance the person controls them. I study politics if you think ours are bad go home and fix your own. Caymanians stop tearing down your own. stop voting for what you can get but for who means the Country the most good. Wait until England is out from under the EU and you see something.
welcome to wonderland….
where the hardest working, most successful and best educated in society are not allowed run for office…..zzzzzzzzz
Alden McLaughlin cannot be trusted. None of the Unity government members can be trusted. Drain the swamp and vote them out!
Hey Alden, I have some oceanfront land in Arizona..Wanna buy some?
What an ass? How could he make such a statement..The Governor just over-ruled the Legislative Assembly on behalf of the UK and he should know that when they are good and ready, they will do it again. The UK couldn’t care less about what we think, want or desire, they will always do as they please.
We are screwed Cayman..Men without balls are running our country.
Not a country.
CPR should start that next petition to amend the Elections Law. Voters hold the power not the LA, not the Premier, not the FCO. Only 7 months until more regrets. We need to deepen the field and raise the quality of candidates that are eligible to represent us. Dare to imagine having Legislative policy makers arriving to work, and not only that, having read their required homework material, managed their ministry of responsibility, or having sought input from constituents on anything…let’s close the competency gap Cayman.
Apartheid Cayman Style
How can people who have lived in the Cayman Islands for 20 years or more not be allowed to vote? Goes against basic democratic principles especially when they also own land.
Alden is basically a lame duck Premier being pulled one way by McKeeva and the other by Martyn Roper. He is at their bidding and if anyone believes that Alden will stand up for us if this situation happens we need not look any further than the Domestic Partner Bill.
It’s time now for Alden to step aside, go do a little farming and spend some of that money he has amassed over his political career.
“if anyone believes that Alden will stand up for us if this situation happens we need not look any further than the Domestic Partner Bill” so “us” being only some of us including you presumably but not the all of “us” that the Domestic Partnership Bill sought to give rights to?! I am a straight Caymanian and I am telling you to shove your BS bigotry! Alden did what was right (he doesnt always) and so ultimately did the Governor!
In other words, it’s not if it will happen, but when.
Alden, as usual, comes loaded with misplaced confidence; and do-nothing Alva ought to be nervous, since it’s their collective brand of inert Legislative occupation that holds the Cayman Islands back from being a serious contender. We need dozens of new qualified candidates to be eligible to run before next May, or we are doomed to reshuffling the same herd of low-quality befuddled goons, ex-cons, and school-leavers…repeating our lamentations every four years. They know it too!
Consider your gene pool.
Gene pool?
Are you suggesting that Cayman has an issue on a genetic level?
That low IQ and moral flexibility are inherent traits of Caymanians?
Perhaps best to blame the school system and entitlement
Changing the law? Its likely not enforced now. For example, anyone wanting to be an MLA has to be 100% Caymanian citizen, cannot hold citizenship anywhere else. How many MLA’s only have a Cayman passport?
And what exactly is a ‘Caymanian’ these days?
And where’s my donkey?
The Elections Law is bizarrely skewed to allow only born Caymanians with a Caymanian grandparent. Alden has a very bad track record when it comes to seeing things coming. The Elections Law is prejudicial and denies representative participation by those newer but just as Caymanian Caymanians. It doesn’t fly to have two tiers of citizenship in a UK Territory.
The great USA states the same, you have to be born American to hold highest office.
CNS: The highest office, yes. You must be born in the US to be president or VP (though as far as I know there is nothing about your parentage to restrict you from running) but you can run for every other elected office as a naturalized citizen who arrived in the US as an immigrant. So, not the same at all.
Plenty of immigrant reps, not least of which, Madeleine Albright, one of the USA’s top diplomats of last 50 years. Immigrated to USA as a child and embraced the ideals of America.
Don’t forget Henry Kissinger. And Samantha Power, Irish though born in London, an immigrant to USA.
It would be a huge benefit to the country to get some experienced outsiders into the LA. Really the goal should be to find the people who Know Cayman and will make the best decisions for the country regardless of their birthplace.
1.38 the fear is that Jamaicans will step in and transition Cayman to a 3rd world corrupt mini Jamaica.
Be careful what you wish for.
Exactly. They make that clear everyday that that is their plan. That is the message they promote behind closed doors… and in their display of their power.
The AG is a Jamaican he sits with the FCO and Governor on many national issues Not the Premier but as long as he’s there why would he be interested in term limits for that position as we had for the previous English AGs.
Right now the most powerful people are the Chief Justice and Attorney General, both are Jamaican not English.
Look at the roles the AG (regardless of who holds the position!) holds and influence he can have on Parliament, Cabinet, Civil Service and with the UK, so just considering nationality not his performance, being married to a Caymanian, the fact is he is not Caymanian and there are no terms for this position.
Why isn’t Arden, Suckoo, Sanders calling for that position to at least be subject to term limits? The assessment should be about the position not nationality.
England is also a messed up country.
If any person wants to run for office go back to your country of origin and do so!
You think we’d transition from a JLP branch office, with a Jamaican-pliant Speaker, into what exactly?! Is that possibility worse than the narco-economy status quo we’ve already got?
It’s the arbitrary Caymanian grandparent part that is really odd. Like that has had any material positive affect on the calibre of honesty/integrity of these characters.
50% of residents have no representation or voting rights= caymankind democracy
How would you feel if you went back to your country only to find out that anyone, from anywhere could come, take up residency, run and vote and run in elections.
I swear Cayman must be the only place in the world where everyone thinks we should just give up everything that is ours and change it to suit them.
Stop invoking “caymankind.” Caymankind is something made up by the DOT to label us. We have always be kind Caymanians…and this is where it has gotten us..
That’s how it works where I am.
You can come to my country Canada and they will give you citizenship in only 5 years. With citizenship you can vote, run for office and you can keep your Caymanian citizenship. This is very much the case with other countries around the world too. I think it’s only a matter of time before someone challenges the Elections Law and a court strikes down what many would consider unconstitutional provisions with the Law.
That’s how it works in the 1st world…
Never happen. Trust me. We will BURN the place down before outside people get that type of control.
You big talker you!
why…you afraid of some improvements being made?
Suckoo’s father is not a born Caymanian though Suckoo is. He is like those converts to religion, more obsessed and assertive about the issue than those whose status as Caymanians goes back several generations.
Why is cayman the only country in the world that has 1st and second class citizens?
Why is a person who is born in Cayman, who is 100% Caymanian not allowed to run for political office?
Everyone complains about the lack of good quality educated candidates, but maybe if we let ALL Caymanians (yes, even white caymanians), run for political office, then there would be more choice at the voting booth.
Ooohhh…imagine the seethe if that did happen and people who didn’t need their driveway paved or a new fridge could vote? Things might actually change. People would go to jail for belting women in bars, planning permission for the entitled would be halted, beach access would be restored and same sex marriage would be the least of our concerns and education would be the most important. One can but dream.
Tara Rivers was not born here and can run for political office. Why not others?
Grandparent.
Because politicians in cayman dont want competition from educated white caymanians.
A promise from a politician is of comfort to a fool.
The truth of the situation is that the UK will make whatever changes they want whenever they want to make them.
Suckoo knows that majority of ‘citizens’ who want to vote and run this country are Jamaican nationals, his people and Sanders. Our MLAs that keep feeding this anti British sentiment need mental help because we all might hate that aspect of history but ….
when Generational Caymanians are being destroyed everyday to prevent them from any opportunities they can obtain unless they’re against the British and or sharing any benefit with a Jamaican or Trinidadian, we know it’s not the ‘white man’ doing this to us, it’s all the other West Indians siding with the ‘white’ people to make us the bad guys while they befriend them to get rid of us.
see the protest as a reverse psychology min game. The British can’t even hire their own in OUR CIVIL SERVICE unless certain MLAs get up and talk about it but yet there are many Caymanians being treated like nothing every day suffering from stress, HBP, lack of opportunities not because of British but Jamaicans, Trinidadians and Canadians/Australians/South Africans.
Why can’t the HRC look into that fact…. unfair discrimination against Generational Caymanians, cultural genocide of Caymanians and reverse discrimination, preference for these three nationalities in particular?
I pray we have some Caymanians running for office who see that unless we start with the civil service, judiciary and police service we are doomed to become second Jamaica.
Even the Jamaicans who fled here need to see that their historical jealousy of Caymanians and hatred for British, and pursuit of financial gains will backfire because they refuse to let go their homeland’s disastrous policies and way of life and after they have taken over completely the violence and political instability will destroy us too.
And to those who want to say Cayman is already ‘corrupt’ etc…. the new Caymanians can take that credit when they claim to have built so much here in last 40 years, that needs to be highlighted!
These might sound harsh but if Generational Caymanians could speak openly and honestly they will all agreee that’s the current situation, so again I appeal to the HRC, MLAs and even the Governor to start looking for a way for us to deal with how we’re being treated.
Shame as it would open up the gene pool.
That my friend is precisely the problem..We have allowed people like you to come here, divide us, take away our rights and culture and now you are looking to rule us..
Not on my watch, my friend..or as we say, Not today Bobo!
you would be nothing without expats…..
I would like to hear the Premier’s opinion on whether status holders having resided here for decades should have the right run for public office. Surely as in most western countries the expat population should have at least one person to represent them in the L.A.
Anon people with your views ensure that status holders will never be able to run for Office.
Thanks for that.
When that happens the foreign takeover of Cayman will be complete. Almost nothing is left here for working class Caymanians as it is now. It’s a sad situation and Caymanians will be left to scatter the world to make a better life and it is near impossible now and will certainly be impossible once Caymanians are no longer the decision makers at the voters box – although we all know the final arbitrators are the Lodge, large developers and anyone with a sizeable bank account.
It’s sad what I’ve seen my county become in the 37 years I’ve been alive. My children will never know the Cayman that I so treasured growing up the the 80s and 90s. Seems that we were in a lovely sweet spot then and should’ve focused on educating our people more and implementing programs which encouraged families. No instead we focused on the sustainable “inward investments” and work permits…or infrastructure, environment and society in general has suffered majorly for it.
Yeah I see your point to some extent. I too am around your age and the way the country has changed from 2001 until now (during my working life) is incredible. Sorry to say and nothing agianst expats of all sorts but just like in the UK and USA and basically anywhere where natural resources are on the lower slash diminishing side. Immigration just amounts to a slaughter of wages and opportunities for the labour and rewards to capital. Shame if granddad or father didn’t pass it on or teach you to protect it cause in this NEW Cayman its a struggle to get back 1) what has been made rare by 2) what has been diminished the net effect is 3) Caymanian migration.
Although it can be said and in some respects is correct that Caymanians had to leave before when resources were plenty but infrastructure was less so I guess its could be said that this is just an unfortunate flip of that and we can blame our parents and grandparents and ourselves for not judging the correct value of our things.
No hate for that… Just get better and recognise we may have to move to come back stronger. A whole generation did it so… Why not us!
Let’s hope those upwardly mobile Caymanians have better rights than expats living here!!
Has the average Caymanian living standard not gone up dramatically in the 37 years you’ve been alive? I think that’s mostly down to inward investment and skills and money from WP holders.
And why would it be any other way?
So daft😂