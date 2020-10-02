Population now around 65k, ESO estimates
(CNS): The Cayman Islands population stood at around 70,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck but with the associated departures it is now believed to be just under 65,000, the Economics and Statistics Office has said. Around 7,000 people left Cayman between March and August, according to immigration figures, but 2,000 returned to Cayman. The ESO said that Caymanians now make up 58.3% of the population.
The Spring Labour Force Survey and the 2020 National Census, which had been scheduled for this month, have both been cancelled because of the virus, so ESO enumerators began a departure survey in May at the Owen Roberts International Airport, which lasted through August, to get an idea about who was leaving and why.
Over the four month period the ESO surveyed 4,410 people, but the top line results revealed few surprises.
Almost 80% of those who left were non-Caymanian work permit holders. The largest share of individuals departing the Cayman Islands on the emergency flights were male work permit holders. Work permit holders within the 25-54 age range accounted for 62.6%, or 2,429 people.
But less than 1,600 people said they were leaving solely because they had lost their job, either in the short- or long-term. People departed for a host of different reasons, from health issues to reuniting with family elsewhere.
The majority of Caymanians who left during this period were either students or retirees.
See the full ‘Cayman Islands’ COVID-19 Passenger Departure Survey Report – August 2020’ in the CNS Library and on the ESO website.
Still a long way of the magic 100,000 number Cayman is striving for but public transport and Uber style taxis must be implemented first, as well as new roads East so that can be developed fully with nice new housing.
What is the unemployment rate? Other countries seem to think that is important these days so maybe we should too?
need go down a lot more too
Given our border controls and work permit regime and requirements for everyone to have health insurance or otherwise to be registered, our system for registering births and deaths, and the fact that we pay millions to the ESO, can anyone explain how we do not know exactly how many people are here?