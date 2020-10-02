Population now around 65k, ESO estimates

ESO staff survey passengers at airport (Photo from ESO report)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands population stood at around 70,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck but with the associated departures it is now believed to be just under 65,000, the Economics and Statistics Office has said. Around 7,000 people left Cayman between March and August, according to immigration figures, but 2,000 returned to Cayman. The ESO said that Caymanians now make up 58.3% of the population.

The Spring Labour Force Survey and the 2020 National Census, which had been scheduled for this month, have both been cancelled because of the virus, so ESO enumerators began a departure survey in May at the Owen Roberts International Airport, which lasted through August, to get an idea about who was leaving and why.

Over the four month period the ESO surveyed 4,410 people, but the top line results revealed few surprises.

Almost 80% of those who left were non-Caymanian work permit holders. The largest share of individuals departing the Cayman Islands on the emergency flights were male work permit holders. Work permit holders within the 25-54 age range accounted for 62.6%, or 2,429 people.

But less than 1,600 people said they were leaving solely because they had lost their job, either in the short- or long-term. People departed for a host of different reasons, from health issues to reuniting with family elsewhere.

The majority of Caymanians who left during this period were either students or retirees.