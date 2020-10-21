Pope gives same-sex legal unions the thumbs up

Pope Francis

(CNS): Pope Francis has endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time since he became pontiff in 2013. The leader of the Catholic Church gave his public support for LGBTQ rights during an interview in a film documentary “Francesco”, which premiered in Rome on Wednesday. “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,” he said.

“What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered,” the pope added in the feature length film looking at the life and ministry of Pope Francis by Evgeny Afineevsky.

Although Francis has previously backed legal unions for gay couples when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires, he has not done so while wearing the papal hat. The endorsement is obviously significant given his influence over the more than 1.2 billion Roman Catholics around the world and the change to the long-held Vatican position on marriage equivalency for same-sex couples.

Dr Leo Raznovich, a local attorney who has played a key role in lobbying for LGBT rights in Cayman and has worked pro-bono on the Day-Bodden, same sex marriage case welcomed the revelation, today.

“In relation to Pope Francis support for same sex civil unions, I celebrate it as this is, from my perspective, in great part the result of the lobbying efforts leaded by Baroness Helena Kennedy, the Honorable Michael Kirby , Mark Ellis and myself in the private hearing held in the Vatican with LGBTI activists and supporters on April 5,2019,” he said.