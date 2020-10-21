Pope gives same-sex legal unions the thumbs up
(CNS): Pope Francis has endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time since he became pontiff in 2013. The leader of the Catholic Church gave his public support for LGBTQ rights during an interview in a film documentary “Francesco”, which premiered in Rome on Wednesday. “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,” he said.
“What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered,” the pope added in the feature length film looking at the life and ministry of Pope Francis by Evgeny Afineevsky.
Although Francis has previously backed legal unions for gay couples when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires, he has not done so while wearing the papal hat. The endorsement is obviously significant given his influence over the more than 1.2 billion Roman Catholics around the world and the change to the long-held Vatican position on marriage equivalency for same-sex couples.
Dr Leo Raznovich, a local attorney who has played a key role in lobbying for LGBT rights in Cayman and has worked pro-bono on the Day-Bodden, same sex marriage case welcomed the revelation, today.
“In relation to Pope Francis support for same sex civil unions, I celebrate it as this is, from my perspective, in great part the result of the lobbying efforts leaded by Baroness Helena Kennedy, the Honorable Michael Kirby , Mark Ellis and myself in the private hearing held in the Vatican with LGBTI activists and supporters on April 5,2019,” he said.
Category: Europe, World News
Good for him! But the Vatican is a very corrupt institution so I don’t trust them…
The Pope is pure evil.
I guess our local hospitals will be pretty busy in the few days to come . I would deploy a lot more personnel at the ER this coming Sunday !
🤣🤪🤡🌎 The local ministers better prepare . The End is Nigh kind of sermons will surely be preached including in the MLA methinks !
“Good folks Rome is DAMNED ! 🤣🤣🤣 let us all pray and donate TODAY for I will jetski from our shores to the Holy Vatican, to implore the Holy See to reconsider !” “Can I get an Amen ?” Church in a frenzy after 5 minutes “Alleluia !” . A few weeks later the good pastor returns with a few extra pounds for more funds wearing a faux back brace asking for his flock to pray for him and cure him from his ailments through their prayers AND contributions !
What are his views on NPO compliance?
Are you listening Christians of Cayman?
I doubt it, ignorance rules here.
Not only ! You forgot that to many ignorance is bliss and that Greed is Eternal ! ESPECIALLY When it comes to contributions to some of our local preachers !
I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see that crisis within the Christian faith to be exploited by some rather unscrupulous leaders !
After the purgatory preachings during the pressers by our now iconic jackass rider , few things will surprise our local audience now !
Someone go check make sure Anthony Eden na had an aneurism xD
Mr Eden probably views the Pope as the Antichrist anyway
Of course he would!! They have been having same sex relationships for years!!! LOL
You win- top shelf comment mate!
But, but, hasn’t he read the bible?
While eating his lobster dinner.
Yes, that’s why he doesn’t care
Why does anyone give the Pope the time of day. They are anti abortion which is as backward a policy as any modern civilised society could have and oversee widespread child abuse throughout the world.
“The Pope! How many divisions has he got?”
― Joseph Stalin
The altar boys will be so pleased to hear this news.
The honorable for life speaker of the house has more followers here.
What’s his view on Pedophilia?
He is against it.
Listen, I think all churches are irrelevant and made up, but at least this pope has stood up to those many many many wrongs from church folk.
He prefers it to push back
Yet the Pope failed to condemn the abuses of the Roman Catholic Church in protecting hundreds of years of abuse and their biggest modern day scandal involving the sexual predatory actions of Catholics priests all around the globe. The church is the richest organization in the world that condones the behaviour of it’s priest and those in the Vatican that protected them and the systemic abuse of many children
Talking of false prophets, he has – but don’t let facts get in the way of your prejudices 😉
“The consecrated person, chosen by God to guide souls to salvation, lets himself be subjugated by his own human frailty, or by his own illness, thus becoming a tool of Satan. In the abuses, we see the hand of evil that does not spare even the innocence of children.” Pope Francis, Feb 2019
And did business with the Nazis
Queue the local successors and offshoots of English Protestants using this as some justification and proof that their sect is correct or holier than Catholicism (despite their sect only existing because a English king 480 years ago wanted a divorce so he could marry one of his mistresses )
Catholic, Protestant, Orthodox or what have you, you are all in the same mess, attempting to speak for a deity with a 2000 year old set of dusty scrolls and nothing to show for it but 2000 years of squabbling, contradictions and backpedalling as soon as there is an issue
Have a personal faith, more power to you, but organised religion is a sham full stop. Invented by men to claim power and used by men to maintain power.
Read Leviticus 18:22
Please, educate us.
I have – it refers to male incestuous sexual relations
Read Leviticus 11:10-12
I’ll read that and raise you a Leviticus 25:44-46.
Read Grimm’s Fairy Tales
No thanks.
11:21 Read the Quoran.
Read Ezekiel 23:20
Perhaps an inspiration for The honourable minister of health?
a real christian ….caymanians take note.
That’s cause he know they don’t need to worry about birth control. 🥳
Which makes it an important part of a wonderful God’s plan. 😉
They are Children of God!
Nuff said.