Police open missing person inquiry

Maroe Shaw (Click to enlarge)

(CNS): A 25-year-old George Town man who has not been seen for two weeks was reported missing on Friday and police have opened an inquiry. Maroe Shaw has not been seen by either his family or his employers, and several efforts have been made to contact him to no avail. Police are now asking the public for their assistance in finding Shaw. The last time he was seen he was wearing a black top with grey camouflage pants, a green tam on his head and sneakers on his feet. He is slim built, with dark brown skin and brown eyes. He is believed to be around 5ft 6in tall and unshaven.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.