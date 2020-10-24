People urged to get flu jab in face of pandemic

Faith Hospital, Cayman Brac

(CNS): The HSA’s director of Primary Health Care, Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, said Friday that this year’s flu vaccine has arrived and urged people to take the free shot because this year there is the possibility of the Cayman Islands having to deal with double threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flu at the same time. In today’s COVID-19 test results, another traveller in isolation was found to be positive after health officials processed 211 samples.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the positive person was asymptomatic. There are now 23 active cases of the coronavirus in Cayman, with three people suffering symptoms, including one person who remains in intensive care.

While Cayman is largely free of the virus in the community, there are 691 people currently in isolation. The growing number of people coming into the islands and going into quarantine poses an increased risk that COVID-19 could find its way back into the wider community. As a result, Dr Williams-Rodriguez pointed to the greater need this year for people to take the flue shot.

“The flu vaccine is more important than ever this year with COVID-19 in circulation. It will help to reduce transmission of the flu and protect the islands from the double threat of flu and COVID-19,” he said.

Anyone over the age of six months can get the free shot. “It is especially crucial for people at high risk of having severe flu-related complications and people who live with or care for them,” he added.

Dr Williams-Rodriguez said that the Public Health Department will continue the onsite workplace vaccination initiative for companies with twenty or more employees wishing to have the vaccine. This is to minimise workplace disruption and ensure that as many people as possible get vaccinated.

The flu shot will be available at the hospital Atrium (front entrance) from Tuesday, 27 October, to Friday, 6 November, at the General Practice Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital, and all District Health Centres, from 2pm-4pm, Monday through Friday beginning, Tuesday, 27 October, and at supermarkets.

Residents on Cayman Brac should call Faith Hospital and those on Little Cayman should contact the clinic to make arrangements.

For more information call your local clinic:

Public Health Clinic at 244-2889/244 2621

The General Practice Unit at 244-2800

Faith Hospital at 948-2243

Little Cayman Clinic at 948-0114

The District Health Centres East End 947-7440 North Side 947-9525 West Bay 949-3439 Bodden Town 947-2299





