Pedestrian killed in car park collision

(CNS): A 31-year-old woman died after she was run down in the condominium car park where she lived in West Bay on Sunday evening, 4 October. A 48-year-old woman driving the blue Honda Fit that hit the pedestrian has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. The incident happened at a condo complex on Andresen Road on the north shore of the district around 6:30pm.

Police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 911 Communication Centre, and the victim, who is believed to be a resident from the United States, was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

The matter is currently under investigation by the police.