Pandemic trims pirate party

(CNS): Not even pirates have escaped the long arm of COVID-19. While this year’s Pirates Week Festival has not been completely lost at sea, the sails have been trimmed on the party. Officials said that the 43rd annual festival, entitled ‘Cay-munity’ sums up the Cayman Islands’ response to every challenge this year. The event kicks off on 31 October on Cayman Brac and 5 November on Grand Cayman, wrapping up on Little Cayman on 15 November

With pandemic-related restrictions on crowds, there will be no parades or street festivals but there will be a number smaller, stand-alone events spread out over the week.

“This year the Pirates Week Festival reflects the challenges we have faced as a community in 2020,” said Melanie McField, Chief Cultural Officer of the Cayman National Cultural Foundation, which now runs the event.

“In the spirit of our people working together and thriving in spite of adversity, we are delighted to be able to showcase these, albeit smaller, events to celebrate our resilience as a small nation. While some may be disappointed that our larger downtown events cannot be featured this year, we are certain that there is something for everyone within the schedule and even some exciting opportunities to find hidden pirate treasures,” she explained.

There will be more focus on the local community and some of the traditional events will be taking place with a new twist. With no float parade, districts will be competing in the District Heritage Ambassador Costume Competition. There will still be a trial of the pirates but in a new location, and a beach rather than a street dance, with the first ever Pirates Week Flotilla, led by the Pirates Week Festival Party Boat.

“Careful consideration has gone into the events this year and through the challenges that we have had to overcome, with them has come some bright, new creativity and exciting new events,” said McField. “Many of our events have had to be ticketed events in order to maintain control over our numbers, yet we are extremely fortunate to still be able to have a festival and we are looking forward to having an opportunity to celebrate together.”

