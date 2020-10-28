Owen Roberts Airport project tops $100M

Owen Roberts International Airport, Grand Cayman

(CNS): What started as a $51 million upgrade to the terminal at Owen Roberts International Airport in 2014 is now a major project, running at more than $100 million, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell told Finance Committee on Monday. And outlining the need for a bridging loan from the tourism ministry, Albert Anderson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Cayman Islands Airport Authority, revealed a 50% increase on the original price tag for the external work.

Although Anderson did not give an exact final figure for the project, he explained that the work outside the terminal, which the authority has been focused on since the COVID-19 pandemic locked down the country, is $8 million over the original budget. In addition, some $12 million worth of unanticipated work was required, including an extra taxiway and more upgrades to the apron.

Anderson said that the CIAA had to borrow the money because of the additional work and overruns, at a time when the airport’s income has completely dried up as a result of the pandemic. He said that government is offering an interest-free bridging loan, but in the meantime the authority is going through the process of getting the loan from a local commercial bank so that it can carry on working while the airport is not being used.

Explaining how the outside work alone has gone from $25 million dollars to more than $34 million, he said the cost estimates were far short of the real price tag.

“The original master-plan was done in 2014,” Anderson told the committee. But he said that was a vast plan, so the airport management had focused on the most important parts, such as strengthening the runway, filling the ponds, building the perimeter road and dealing with the apron.

“The estimates that we had originally from the 2014 master-plan was that it would cost somewhere in the region of $25 to 26 million. But when we went out to tender, it came back at $34 million-ish or somewhere in that ball park,” he added, as he explained the $8 million budget shortfall.

Opposition Leader Arden McLean pointed out that this was around a 50% increase on the original estimate and questioned if whoever made the original estimate was still in their job.

Anderson also explained that the balance of the loan was to cover additional building work that was needed after some technical issues had emerged with the taxiways.

Opposition MLA Chris Saunders asked the minister to explain or supply a breakdown on how the price tag for this project had gone from the outline business case estimate for the airport terminal of around $51 million to this major project running at more than $100 million. The minister said he would endeavour to get the information to the members.