Owen Roberts Airport project tops $100M
(CNS): What started as a $51 million upgrade to the terminal at Owen Roberts International Airport in 2014 is now a major project, running at more than $100 million, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell told Finance Committee on Monday. And outlining the need for a bridging loan from the tourism ministry, Albert Anderson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Cayman Islands Airport Authority, revealed a 50% increase on the original price tag for the external work.
Although Anderson did not give an exact final figure for the project, he explained that the work outside the terminal, which the authority has been focused on since the COVID-19 pandemic locked down the country, is $8 million over the original budget. In addition, some $12 million worth of unanticipated work was required, including an extra taxiway and more upgrades to the apron.
Anderson said that the CIAA had to borrow the money because of the additional work and overruns, at a time when the airport’s income has completely dried up as a result of the pandemic. He said that government is offering an interest-free bridging loan, but in the meantime the authority is going through the process of getting the loan from a local commercial bank so that it can carry on working while the airport is not being used.
Explaining how the outside work alone has gone from $25 million dollars to more than $34 million, he said the cost estimates were far short of the real price tag.
“The original master-plan was done in 2014,” Anderson told the committee. But he said that was a vast plan, so the airport management had focused on the most important parts, such as strengthening the runway, filling the ponds, building the perimeter road and dealing with the apron.
“The estimates that we had originally from the 2014 master-plan was that it would cost somewhere in the region of $25 to 26 million. But when we went out to tender, it came back at $34 million-ish or somewhere in that ball park,” he added, as he explained the $8 million budget shortfall.
Opposition Leader Arden McLean pointed out that this was around a 50% increase on the original estimate and questioned if whoever made the original estimate was still in their job.
Anderson also explained that the balance of the loan was to cover additional building work that was needed after some technical issues had emerged with the taxiways.
Opposition MLA Chris Saunders asked the minister to explain or supply a breakdown on how the price tag for this project had gone from the outline business case estimate for the airport terminal of around $51 million to this major project running at more than $100 million. The minister said he would endeavour to get the information to the members.
Watch Monday’s Finance Committee proceedings on CIGTV below:
Category: Business, Government Finance, Politics, Transport
Wow! What a misrepresentation of the facts. I’m pretty sure Marl Road would have done a better job.
There have been 2 separate major projects at the airport. The first was the terminal renovation and expansion which was 15-20 years overdue. There is a second and completely unrelated project that includes runway strengthening, lengthening, and the addition of a much needed parallel taxiway. Absolutely no connection between the 2 projects. One was based on need and the other was driven by regulatory audits and safety recommendations.
Both projects were well managed and the facts will show they were both completed at costs very close to the original business case projections. The need for supplemental financing is entirely COVID related. That shouldn’t surprise anyone.
Anything that the PPM proposes multiply it by 2..Remember Clifton Hunter..oh yeah and the other one that is still overgrown in GT.
Just wait and see who’s going to get the sweet deal on the “after the fact” air bridges. Most likely the big four letter word developer who’s already received massive duty concessions from CIG. And in all of this who gets slapped with paying the skyrocketing deficit?
Pigs feeding at the trough. They literally can’t help themselves. Next time when they have a car rally, take down the license plate #s and you’ll see nearly all of those who benefitted from the “cost over runs.”
My take-aways from this article area as follows:
1. $100 million is most likely under-reported. The real figure is probably quite a few million more when factoring-in lost revenues from concessions for the period of the Terminal re-development. This was long before covid impact!!
2. Mr. Anderson’s explanation is astounding and not quite correct. The “original” Master Plan was done in the mid-1990s and revised a few times since, including 2001, 2007 and 2014. However, why was construction in 2017/18/19/20 commenced using 2014 estimates? Did no one in CIAA Management, Board, Government Ministry of Aviation realize that was erroneous? Wow!! Anyway, excuses are the norm in the public service and accountability is unknown.
3. While all the airside works which have been undertaken or completed in this development program, except extending the runway, were included in most versions of the Master Plan, it had never been the intention of any CIAA admin/Board to undertake them all at once – the financial burden was obvious and always a challenge.
4. This Government and thus the CIAA, undertook all the Terminal and airside works as one project – split into two phases, for political expediency. That in itself was fiscally demanding. In today’s pre-covid airport management world, an airport’s main revenues are expected from retail/concessions (including parking). International airport regulatory bodies recommend that concessions revenues take a priority over air carrier-generated revenues, such as landing fees, etc.
Even without covid’s impact, the CIAA would have been hard-pressed to meet it’s financial commitments from it’s existing revenue streams, thus it revised it’s concession and tenant policy in 2015/6 – with the expectation (“hope”) that new business, both from increased concessions and air-carrier charges (accommodating more airlines) would address the issue. Covid has turned the world upside down and only this week there was a report that 183 airports throughout Europe are facing dire financial circumstances. Does CIAA expect that it will be any less affected?
5. Wonder if CIAA will consider cost-cutting measures – such as Cayman Airways did some years ago when staff at many levels took pay cuts? If so, they could start with a review of the salaries of it’s management tiers. But I bet, even if they do, their senior staff will be the last affected.
What happen to the port??? Same crap would have went on. Money missin as usual and no jail time for anyone!
Not a solar panel in sight.
No man, with some of the characters involved in this the upcharge might be 500% resulting in another $100M in dirty pockets.
In defending the >100% cost overrun, over which he presided, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell believes he only owes a parliamentary duty of explanation and cost breakdown to MLA Chris Saunders, and not to ALL THE VOTERS of Cayman that must now, somehow, pay for his continuous 9-figure gaffs and redacted secret deals. Enough of this Cayman!
Seriously, who really can defend or support this government any longer. There really is no caymankind anymore, really is caymancorrupt.
Who didnt realize they would hide the non disclosed overruns of Phase 1 in next phase?
For comparison, Toronto Pearson Airport Terminal 3 Project, a B&H designed, 46 gate 1,916,000 sq ft facility, with a 5 story covered parking garage, 3,800 parking spaces, a monorail, and passenger train terminals, cost CAD$350mln (KYD$210mln) in 1997 dollars. How our airport refurb could possibly cost >KYD$100mln would be beyond belief if it were not for the cast of characters behind it. We accept this number because we understand who and what they are: crooks. Vote wisely in 2021 Cayman. It’s very expensive to leave crooks in charge.
To be fair you should also consider the cost of materials and labor in Canada, not to mention efficiencies of scale.
And still no jetways, or adjustment to the drainage to take the water away from where you have to walk from the planes into the covered walkway….
I wonder what the budget is for the whole new terminal for which plans already exist! Double or triple it at least.
I thought Stran was a financial guru. What happen?
Of course it does. $30mln in Cayman becomes $60, and carry the one and you arrive at $100mln…Kyd. Money neither the CIAA or CIG have, plus the money already surely accruing and owed in IOUs to CIAA from Cayman Airways. Let’s not forget those!
Cayman Gongs for everyone involved in this nonsense. Now please fix the dump
Alden it is almost 100% increase on the estimate not 50% – get it right please.
From a distance the airport looks like a gigantic nissen hut decorated with masking tape. I much prefer the building that it replaced – it had character.
How true, your comment captures perfectly the thing that inspired the innovative (sarc.) design of our big new airport “hut” sans air bridges.
Anderson is responsible for this mess, but will we get accountability – not in a million years as he’s a public servant. He is trying to justify the overrun on the external work, but I see no mention of what the overrun is on the terminal project. We have been waiting for this information for more than a year and we still don’t know if it’s finished. All we had from Mr Anderson on the new terminal earlier this year was that further expansion would be required to cope with the increased traffic. Fortunately since that announcement Covid has intervened.
In the meantime the multi million headquarters of the Civil Aviation Authority is almost finished – any word on cost overrun on this project?.
I won’t dwell on Anderson’s debacle in announcing the closure of the airport for 10 consecutive Tuesdays which caused havoc with all the airlines flying here.
That’s the CAA a much better run organization.
The airport won’t be truly world class till we can accommodate an air lift from Asia and Africa. The runway needs an extension badly so that we can land some seriously large planes.
Why do you want a world class airport?
George, I don’t need Africa or Asia, I would just be happy with an airlift in Europe other than London. Just like at Montego Bay Airport.
Ok I’ll give you that. A direct to Munich anyone?
The runway is sufficient for aircraft lift to Europe now. BA has done it on many occasions during the repatriation. There is not sufficient passenger lift for the soon to be phased out A380 and from what I gather BA will be using the more efficient B787 in the near future which doesn’t demand the same runway length of the B777.
W. T. F.
At what point will we realize that this overspending means our bills will never be lowered, customs duties never lowered, cost of living never lowered, etc.
Who is responsible for this?!? Time to name names!
Duh x100
Clifton Hunter 2.0. And it’s not even finished yet!
Time for Mo$e$ to do the honorable thing and resign.
If only Mo$e$ would resign…or just go away.
Why does every major capital works project led by a PPM government become an expensive joke? Fortunately, CPR stopped the cruise dock project before it even got started and signed the contract. This motley crew in the LA is hopeless. SMH
I was thinking the same thing SMH. Why did they have to make it look so gaudy and still no jetways? I don’t know much but it sure seems like a lot of money!
SHM: “Why does every major capital works project led by a PPM government become an expensive joke?”
Because we elect fools! Over, and over, and over…
great job moses alden and ppm
Why is this news? Anyone who builds in Cayman knows one has to budget double what they’re told.
Private sector ripping off Government and then complaining about the cost of Government.
I wonder how much of that 50 % increase was for kick backs
Enough with your childish kickback theories, UDP long gone.
Nothing new here people….(more BS) Move along.
Ouch! Something has to give soon, money doesn’t grow on trees.
CI$ gonna end up down the drain.
I am sick and tired of the excuses. There need to be some accountability. Is this project on the list of accomplishments for this government?
And not even one good overhead canopy to protect arriving passengers from the elements. But hey, what’s new.
Straight to the comments
me too! lol
always
It’s a 100% increase not a 50% increase. That’s ridiculous…
Should have gone with the Canadians. Canadian Government was prepared to give a price guarantee on the deal. In the end, the project will end up costing same as Canadian proposal and still no jetways and many more Caymanians would have been trained in Canada on airport management.
Nope, we would have been paying for it big time for the next 25 years with guaranteed payments to the contractor. Big problems with the contract in Bermuda for their new airport with the same Canadian company. No thank you.
If it was good enough for Nassau, Montego Bay, Barbados and Trinidad then it would be good enough for me. Oops, forgot, we are a brilliant people and cannot learn from anyone else. We don’t even know what Public / Private / Partnerships are here. So 1960’s.
I’m not defending the Gov’t costs overrun, far from it. I’m just saying the Canadian company, the same one that did the new Bermuda airport as far as I know, was not a good option. Bermudians were and are furious at the ‘deal’ and it cost the sitting Gov’t at the time the election, or at least was a major factor in their not getting back in.
PPPs in their various guises have in general been found to be bad business for public infrastructure projects. The problem is finding competent public officials to efficiently run major projects.
Canadian-based IDL Projects Venture and WSP Canada Inc. are involved with the airport upgrade and there was no such discussion concerning any price guarantee or training Caymanians to manage the airport. These are project management/engineering firms, it’s not a Canadian’s job to progress Caymanians and address the employability issues and protection of locals in the workforce.
That’s because the add on airport project did not involve the Canadian Commercial Corporation and price and quality of work guarantees. CIG is on the hook for all the cost overruns as a result. Caymanians will pay the price.
Why was the budget not increased when the tender came back as outside the estimate? That’s like me walking in to the store with $50, seeing that the item costs $75, and still going to check out with just my original $50.
No it’s more like you having another $50 note in your back pocket which you were saving for a few drinks later on. You were originally told it would cost $50 but then were presented with a bill for $100 and you haven’t done anything up to that point to control costs, so you’re on the nickel for it all. Bang goes all your money, and your night out, unless you go borrow more money from a mate (who will want it back) because by that point you really need a drink.
What a disgrace!!!
And with continuous border closure, the cost of maintaining this airport will continue to go up and more debt will accumulate.
Spending, spending and more spending – that’s the only thing these people are good at.
what do you expect from people who couldn’t even run a car-park ticketing machine!
civil service strikes again!..
just another day in wonderland.
Sorry 1:25. The airport authority is not part of our world class civil service.
Don’t blame this public service entity for this. This is the private sector ripping off the Government
World Class.
And it still looks mediocre. Seriously it was a big disappointment, the departure hall is basically the same size as it was before, just with a few more food choices. And no jet ways? I only like the check in hall. Thumbs down for me!
Compare our airport with the new Canadian built airport in Bermuda and cry.
The main difference other than financing, which is a separate comparison and not obviously in Bermuda’s favour, is that they built a completely new terminal separate from and whilst still using, the old one. They have plenty of space on the airport property as it’s an ex military base, so an easier project operationally.
But Cayman always does things the hard costly way it seems, or at least attempts to (Port).
No surprises here?
I drive by the airport and it’s impossible not to see what a beautiful project it is 🙊
you should be ashamed
Public sector attitude to finances – ‘It’s not our money and there’s plenty more where it came from!’ Got a feeling that little gravy train is about to hit the buffers in the current situation 🙂
Link to the LA Proceedings?
CNS: I’ve embedded the video for you but I don’t have time right now to find the exact point where this discussion starts. If you find it, perhaps you could let me know.