Over 730 travellers in quarantine

IMSafe wristbands

(CNS): Government officials have confirmed that there are now 738 people in isolation, having returned to the Cayman Islands from overseas. The majority are in home-isolation using geofencing wristbands, while some are in government quarantine facilities. Today it was reported that one of them tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation until they are clear of the virus. Another 292 tests carried out over the last day were all negative.

The new figure for the number of people currently in isolation, which comes ten days since government released the last figure, is the largest ever due to the additional categories of people now able to apply to return home following the first phase of the reopening process three weeks ago.

Today’s positive case brings the tally in Cayman since testing began in March to 236. There are currently 20 active cases, most of which are asymptomatic. However, one person remains in hospital in intensive care while two other individuals are suffering mild symptoms but are recovering in isolation.