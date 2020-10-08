Over $400 million taken from pensions

(CNS): With just a few more weeks to go before the emergency pension fund withdrawal opportunity ends, Caymanians and residents have already taken over $400 million from their funds. Almost 34,000 successful applications were made to take money from pensions and over 71% asked for the full amount, which was $10,000 plus 25% of the remaining balance.

Once the numbers for September and October are tallied, government’s prediction that the emergency withdrawal would inject some CI$500 million into the economy will prove fairly accurate. Nevertheless, questions remain about how long the money will sustain the domestic economy in the continued lack of tourism and the potential impact of a global recession in the coming months.

In addition, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has not yet revealed the remittance figures for the third quarter of this year, which might indicate how much of this cash was actually sent overseas. Remittances in the second quarter plummeted against the annual average because money transfer businesses were closed or on very limited hours during the lockdown and did not return to normal service until July.

While the move by government received overwhelming community support, the main objectors being the pension companies, there are concerns that the hole this has created in people’s retirement savings will present future governments with significant problems.

During the next sitting of the Legislative Assembly, opposition member Chris Saunders (BTW) will be presenting a private member’s motion asking government to establish a select committee to review the National Pensions Law and make recommendations to ensure the adequacy and viability of funds registered in the Cayman Islands.

“The thinking behind this is to make sure that the decision to allow people to access part of their pension now does not create a future burden on future generations,” Saunders said in a social media circular about the motion. Saunders has been a vocal advocate for a complete overhaul of the current pension regime and has argued that it is woefully inadequate.

This is a sentiment shared by Premier Alden McLaughlin, who has on a number of occasions lamented the decision made in the 1990s that paved the way for the private sector to take on the mandatory pension programme for all workers outside the civil service. He has often pointed to the success of the public service pension fund compared to the problems in the multiple funds that private sector workers pay into.

In April, as government changed the law to allow people to access their pensions during the COVID-19 lockdown, he implied that a national plan for the private sector may be in the pipeline, but in any event a radical change was required.

At this point government has no plans to expand people’s access to their pension funds and 31 October remains the deadline for members to apply to make a withdrawal. However, the pension holiday on payments has been extended until the end of the year, freeing employers and workers from the obligation to make the mandatory monthly 10% payments into a fund.