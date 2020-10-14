Ombudsman mediated for refugees in need

Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston

(CNS): When a group of Cubans, comprising some who have been granted asylum in the Cayman Islands as well as asylum-seekers, held a demonstration this summer at the Government Administration Building in George Town seeking financial help, the Office of the Ombudsman was able to negotiate a resolution without resorting to a full blown inquiry. The office stepped in to help after receiving a complaint from three Cuban refugees that they had been refused assistance because they were not Caymanian, according to a press release.

Two of the three Cuban asylum grantees who made the complaint had been working in the tourism industry but were refused any of the benefits being offered to Caymanians, even though those granted asylum should be offered the same rights as citizens. This left the group of several dozen Cubans destitute, including some children who had not eaten properly in days, the complainants told the ombudsman’s office.

The releases stated that, presented with an urgent situation, one of the office’s investigators, who is a Spanish-speaker, undertook to mediate the situation between the Cubans and Customs and Border Control (CBC), acting as the go-between and communicating with both sides to effect a swift resolution.

“Although some of the discussions were intense, this ended up being a great example of the dispute resolution services the ombudsman’s office, aided by a responsive government agency, can provide,” said Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston. “Not every problem requires an in-depth investigation, especially when there are matters which must be resolved urgently and government agencies are willing to work towards early resolution.”

Part of the discussions resulted in an agreement by CBC to take over the payment of benefits to asylum grantees and asylum-seekers going forward, as the agency’s officers are more familiar with the legal requirements regarding such individuals. A CBC “help desk” will also now be established at the GAB to assist with asylum-related matters that may arise in the future.

The office noted that anyone granted asylum is afforded similar rights and protections to those given to Cayman Islands citizens, including the ability to apply for and receive assistance with living expenses from government.