OfReg proposes new CORE rate for green power

(CNS): OfReg has proposed that CUC customers who are part of the power company’s green energy programme will receive just over 13 cents per kWh for the newly transferred allocation of 1-megawatt of capacity. This tranche of potential power provision is being moved from the Distributed Energy Resources (DER) programme to the Customer-Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) programme. The suggested rate is based on the need to lower the cost of energy for all.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the Utility Regulation and Competition Office said the proposed tariff would decrease the subsidization of this largely residential green energy programme by regular CUC customers that are not generating their own renewable energy, such as solar or wind, and are paying full price for the power they get from the grid.

The additional of this 1MW brings the total CORE capacity to 10MW, and allows continuity of solar systems installations on residential and smaller commercial premises to continue, after CUC had previously suspended CORE and was trying to redirect people to the DER programme.

The main difference between CORE and DER is that CORE customers do not store their own excess power and instead switch to the CUC grid when they need to, for which they pay fees. DER customers store their own power and so have no need to pay those costs and simply supply, rather than take, electricity from CUC.

But with a new load of capacity being redirected, OfReg is required to address the rate and has arrived at KYD$0.134/kWh in accordance with its General Regulatory Principles (GRPs), and guided by the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and Goals 3 and 4 of the National Energy Policy, the release stated.

“As this is a draft determination, it is possible that there may be changes in the final determination. Whilst the draft determination provides an indicative tariff, this is based on information at the time, and may be updated based on new data and feedback from stakeholders,” OfReg said in the release, asking people to submit comments..

Officials added that consultation is an important part of OfReg’s assessment processes, as they encouraged interested parties to review the draft determination on its website.