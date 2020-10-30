No next steps unveiled in premier’s virus review

Premier Alden McLaughlin in the LA with DG Franz Manderson behind

(CNS): In a statement that took more than an hour to deliver, Premier Alden McLaughlin gave a detailed review of government’s successful stewardship to date of the COVID-19 pandemic but did not explain what happens next. He said government was committed to keeping the islands safe from the coronavirus but that we must open up and begin to rebuild the economy safely at some point. However, he did not say what or when the next steps would be.

The premier gave a detailed recap of what has happened in the Cayman Islands from when the virus first began spreading around the world. He described its arrival here, the full lockdown, the phased lifting of the restrictions, up to the implementation of the Global Citizen Programme. But he said it was now time to move towards the future.

“We have been ruthlessly focused on the actions needed to deal with the immediate crisis. We have put in place the measures necessary to contain and to deal with the public health emergency. We have taken action to help businesses through this shutdown period. We have responded to the needs of the families in our community who needed help,” he said. “But now… is the time to look ahead once more.”

However, the premier gave few details about the foreseeable future and how Cayman would navigate the long-, medium- or even short-term as the virus rages around the world. While he did not rule out the concept of allowing visitors back into resort bubbles or stand alone isolation villas, he said these were still areas that posed significant problems and gave no indication of how realistic the proposals were.

“We know cannot remain closed forever… and we must do what we can to open up. But we are determined to do so with safety as our first consideration,” he said, noting the need to avoid the risk of another lockdown, as other countries around the world are now facing.

“All around us we are seeing increases of the virus and new lockdowns,” he said. “The UK and Europe in particular are now struggling as the virus takes off again and they return to strict lockdown measures. The virus in the United States has also been rising as that country struggles with its response to the pandemic. This is a danger for them and for us. So we shall be careful in how we open up.”

He said a way must be found to open and there would be some level of risk but that risk had to be reasonable and low when balanced against the impact of keeping the border closed.

“As we on these Cayman Islands begin to get back to something approaching normal, we need to chart a new course back to economic prosperity for all Caymanians and residents,” he said, as lauded Cayman’s entrepreneurial spirit and past success.

The premier stated that government, the people and the private sector would need to work together to rebuild the economy.

“It will take time. It will involve difficult decisions. There will be problems along the way. But we will get there and we will get there together,” McLaughlin added, describing it as a long term project.