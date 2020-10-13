No more COVID-19 positives recorded

(CNS): The Public Health Department processed 131 tests since the last report on Sunday and none of them were positive. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on Tuesday that a total of 1,097 samples taken over the weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) had been tested and only one was positive, as officials dealt with a suspected case of the virus at Red Bay Primary School. With no sign of a resurgence of the virus, as everyone who had been in contact with the child were negative, the additional negative samples were even more reassuring.

The only positive case this weekend was in one asymptomatic traveller who is one of nine active cases at present in Cayman. Only two are symptomatic, including the child from the primary school who is said to have mild symptoms.

The other symptomatic patient, who was hospitalized with the virus earlier this month after becoming ill while in quarantine, remains in hospital on a ventilator, officials confirmed Monday. There are also around 400 people either in home-isolation or in government quarantine.

Officials reminded everyone isolating at home with the use of geofencing technology that they are not permitted to have visitors or anyone else on their property or in their yard. The only exception is delivery personnel, who can promptly drop off essential items while everyone in the isolating household remains inside.

Property owners returning to the island are reminded that any maintenance and repairs required should be postponed until the end of the quarantine or isolation period and the household has returned negative results for COVID-19.

If maintenance or repairs are deemed absolutely essential, all those isolating in the property should move to a government isolation facility to enable the work to be done. Failure to comply may result in a criminal prosecution to any party involved.