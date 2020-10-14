No breach of isolation, officials confirm

(CNS): Members of households in home-isolation appear to be obeying with the COVID-19 related quarantine rules, and a reported rumour of one of them leaving the geofenced boundary was investigated Tuesday and found not to be true. As he reported on the daily test results, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee also confirmed there was no isolation breach.

There were 420 results Tuesday, all negative, which included tests that were carried out at the additional drive-thru service on Monday morning. This adds to the weekend’s reassuring results, which indicate that, despite the isolated case at Red Bay Primary School Friday, the virus does not appear to have re-emerged in the community.

Cayman public health officials have now conducted around 1,500 tests in four days with only one positive case of coronavirus being reported in a traveller who was in quarantine.

There are currently nine active cases of the virus, two of which are people showing symptoms, including one person who remains in hospital in a serious condition on a ventilator. The other symptomatic patient is the young Red Bay student, who is understood to have only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, officials were not able to give details on the number of people in isolation at present, though at the last count it was said to be around 400, with the majority now isolating at home.

While today’s rumour of a breach was investigated and found to be false, fears of people breaching isolation persist, even though there has been no evidence of further rule-breaking following last week’s incident. In that case one person was arrested and the household was moved to government quarantine.