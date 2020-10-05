New COVID regs permit increase in crowds

(CNS): Up to 500 people can now gather in groups under the latest COVID-19 regulations, even though government is beginning a phased reopening of the borders. At present, everyone coming to the Cayman Islands is still required to isolate for 14 days. While some are still going into tight government quarantine, there are now over 70 households where people are isolating at home with geofencing technology.

Government officials are emphatic that, despite speculation and rumour, no one has broken the rules in either home-quarantine or the isolation facilities where individuals are paying to quarantine. But concerns persist in the community that the increase in the number of people coming to Cayman as new workers and guests is putting Cayman’s COVID-19 free status at risk.

Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that there have been no breaches and the trial last month provided a great opportunity to train the new teams, refine the process and enhance the technology solution. He said that over the course of October the teams will complete the development of the programme and those in home-isolation will be monitored by the new compliance team.

Following the arrival of several flights last Thursday, 110 people went into home-isolation in 72 different homes or a quarantine facility. All were tested on arrival at the airport.

Governor Martyn Roper welcomed the new rules on arrivals but warned people to remain vigilant. He said that while the extensive mitigations in place for home-isolation should give confidence and reassurance, people need to stay alert.

As government presses ahead with the phased reopening plans, it also published new regulations on Friday that will be in force until 30 November. The new rules increase the maximum number of people allowed at public gathering to 500 people, including at hotels, restaurants and nightclubs. There will be no exemptions for activities that fall under the definition of public gathering.

The premier said government was constantly receiving requests for an exemption to the 250 rule for functions, and given that Cayman remains COVID-19 free in the community and the government was confident in the protocols to protect the community from arrivals, it was safe to expand the public gathering numbers.

This increase is also reflected with maximum number of people on a boat or group of boats.

Introducing the ability to fish outside of territorial waters without having to quarantine upon return, the premier said fisherfolk must have advised the Port Authority and Customs and Border Control and received approval and a rotation number.

Mask-wearing remains voluntary except at designated places such as health facilities, airports and care homes, where everyone aged 10 and over must wear a face=covering. years old.