MRCU leadership inquiry still unresolved

MRCU Director Dr Jim McNelly

(CNS): Neither the minister responsible for mosquito control nor the deputy governor responsible for the civil service were prepared to offer an update into the current leadership inquiry at the Mosquito Research and Control Unit when they were asked on Wednesday. Answering an MLA’s question in the Legislative Assembly about the status of the director following the complaints made against him, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said he was not responsible for staff.

Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town Central, asked the minister what was happening about the complaints made by the MRCU’s team about the strategies that had been adopted by the director, Dr James McNelly, to control the local pests. Bryan pointed out the importance of the unit and its role spraying chemicals across the community and the need to know the status of the inquiry, which was revealed several months ago, given the serious allegations that were made.

But the minister declined to offer any information, maintaining that, as minister, he had no involvement in staff matters and that the inquiry was under Deputy Governor Franz Manderson.

However, the DG also declined to offer information, saying that he could not speak about it as the inquiry was ongoing. “Unfortunately, I am unable to discuss this matter as we are in the middle of an investigation and it would be inappropriate for me to discuss this in an open forum,” he said, adding that he expected the inquiry to conclude “in the very short term”.

A significant number of staff members submitted a letter to the ministry this summer about the way McNelly had changed how mosquito control is managed, how staff are deployed and the chemicals used, which they believed resulted in the serious surge in mosquito populations this year, including the potentially dangerous species, Aedes aegypti.

In August the acting chief officer in the ministry, Nellie Pouchie, confirmed that an investigation was underway following the complaints made by staff.