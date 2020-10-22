More travellers test positive for COVID-19

(CNS): With people being tested on arrival as well as at the end of their 14-day isolation period and the arrival numbers increasing substantially, Cayman is seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 tests among travellers. On Thursday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that another two individuals had tested positive for the virus in a batch of 137 tests results. Both of these people, who will now remain in isolation, are asymptomatic. At present 745 people are in isolation, either at home or in a hotel using a wristband monitor, or in government quarantine facilities.

There are currently 22 active cases of the virus, all of them in returning travellers. Only three people are showing symptoms. One of them is still in hospital in intensive care while the other two are understood to be recovering in isolation with mild symptoms.

Cayman’s running total for positive cases now stands at 238 after 45,154 tests were carried out.