Ministry to give one free energy ‘make-over’

(CNS): The ministry responsible for energy has announced a competition to give just one home in Grand Cayman a free energy efficiency make-over. The gimmick is to promote a new 12-month public education campaign about the aim to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels to just 30% in less than 17 years. Cayman’s use of renewable energy is currently woefully inadequate and we are still more than 90% dependent on diesel.

In partnership with CUC, Grand Cayman’s power provider, the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure launched this Home Energy Efficiency Competition on Wednesday. Eight homes will be chosen for Home Energy Audits worth up to CI$1,900 each, and one of those homes will receive a free energy re-fit up to a cost of $20,000.

The competition is open to all homeowners in Grand Cayman who live in the property they own. The eight homes selected for audits will be subject to an analysis of their homes to determine where and how energy is being lost, what systems are operating inefficiently and recommend improvements that can be made to substantially lower utility bills.

One of the homes will be chosen to receive this full home ‘energy makeover’ based upon the results of the audit. That could include a solar water heater, smart thermostats, envelope sealing and spray foam attic insulation, energy efficient appliances, LED bulbs and more.

Officials said the makeover should not only significantly reduce utility bills, but will also increase the value of the home, while reducing stress on Cayman’s electricity grid. “The Cayman Islands Government is committed to creating a sustainable future for our community and to achieving the goals within our National Energy Policy,” said CPI Minister Joey Hew, who has responsibility for the energy policy.

“Helping our community to live in energy efficient homes is one part of this. Our long-term goal is to introduce green loans through banks, to make home energy efficiency retrofits achievable for the wider Cayman community. These could benefit homeowners whilst reducing the CO2 levels in the Cayman Islands and supporting a secure, sustainable future,” he added.

According to the policy, Cayman has less than 17 years to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels by more than 60%, though government currently has no subsidized programmes in place and only offers a reduction in duty for solar equipment.

Kristen Augustine, National Energy Policy Coordinator, said the ministry was “proud” and “excited” to be launching the Home Energy Efficiency Competition on National Energy Efficiency Day in the USA, as she said it would make a long-standing impact on the lives of a number of Grand Cayman residents.

In reality, one home will be assisted and seven others will know where their money is being wasted, but many homeowners have no means of doing anything about it.

The competition was described as a step closer to achieving “a more sustainable lifestyle through responsible energy supply and consumption in Cayman”.

It is evident that this is a drop in an immense bucket when it comes to government’s progress on helping existing homeowners change their energy consumption habits or in changing planning requirements to enforce more efficient energy use in new homes.

Sacha Tibbetts, Vice President of Customer Service and Technology at CUC, which is inching towards using more renewable sources of energy, said the company’s goal was to move from diesel-fuelled energy generation to renewable energy.

“We aim to create a 60% CO2 reduction by 2030,” he said, adding that the company was pleased to be involved with the competition, which would make an impact on the lives of the winners.