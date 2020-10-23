Minister puts ‘rush’ on cash for tourism workers
(CNS): The more than 2,600 people cleared to receive government’s tourism stipend, which is designed to see workers through the closure of their sector, can expect to see payments for the last three months of the year by the middle of next week. Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has said that the members of Finance Committee have agreed that when they meet on Monday, they will clear the $9 million needed to make the payments.
In a statement delivered in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, Kirkconnell said the extra funding his ministry needed to pay for the stipends, which was obviously not budgeted for, had to be approved in accordance with the law before it could be given out.
“Once approval has been granted… we will do everything possible to process the payments and release the stipends on Wednesday of next week,” the deputy premier said. “While we are mindful of the needs of those who are reliant on these funds as their only source of income, and we regret the delay in effecting the payments, we also have a duty to ensure that the ministry remains in compliance with the Public Management and Finance Law.”
The money will fund $1,000 per month until the end of the year for up to 2,627 individuals who were verified to receive payments this summer after losing their tourism related jobs or livelihoods as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic .
Kirkconnell said government was taking a balanced approach with respect to reviewing the needs of the tourism industry, in tandem with maintaining the economy and keeping the Cayman Islands safe.
“It is fair to say that the goal between now and the first quarter of 2021 and beyond is to protect the industry, and protect the people and businesses that service the industry, till tourism can safely resume and is in a position to stand on its own,” he said. “The tourism industry typically contributes 25 to 30% to the country’s GDP, so the impact from its sudden unexpected demise cannot be understated.”
He added that tourism businesses are being supported in other ways, as they will be part of the driving force behind the economic recovery.
“When that time comes, businesses will need skilled employees to operate effectively,” he said, as he pointed to programmes that are being developed in partnership with WORC, UCCI and the School of Hospitality Studies to upskill local workers to give them the best possible chance to join the tourism industry and flourish when it reopens.
The minister said businesses can also access the government’s loan guarantee scheme with the banks as well as programmes under the commerce ministry to assist small, medium and micro businesses.
“At the start of this year no one could have predicted how life would change on a global scale or how deeply our tourism industry and economy would become affected, virtually overnight,” he said, adding that government cared and the programmes were ongoing because the situation is changing on a daily basis.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Government Finance, Politics, Tourism
What about all Tourism workers that applied before the September 30th deadline?
I hope that they will receive payment as well.
Hope it goes to the actual workers and not owners of business.
Maybe the DoT and Ministers should have been doing the up-skilling while on paid leave? They did nothing to seduce the displaced loyalty of moneyed, educated, seasonal migratory “snowbirds” in 2020-21. They weren’t even on their radar. There are an estimated 300-375,000 per year that spend at least 180days of winter in the southern USA. Those number estimates are just from Canada, with more seasonal migration from northern USA states, and Europe. DoT blew it, and we’ll never get the same opportunity to woo this sophisticated market again. It was an important opportunity. CITA members should think about this come May 2021.
Time for some more Franzies!
Suggestion for an employment opportunity for some unemployed person/s. Invest in a tractor and industrial grass cutter and post a big advertisement! I’ll be first customer! I have property needing cutting and some joker (the only one I can find) has been giving me the run-around for almost 2 months and still hasn’t shown up to do the job!!
Yes hurry them drunks are getting pissed off. They money late along with they NAU rent not paid yet.
When can we put a rush on retraining and diversification? Tourism ain’t coming back any time soon, and it will never again be what it was. Good public transport and driverless vehicles are almost imminent. Taxi drivers need to find something else to do anyway. When are we actually going to start helping them to achieve that?
All of us got to eat etc.
Tourism was never the core pillar of the Cayman Islands economy. It will not be the driver engine of a “recovery”, since most of the economy is virtually unchanged (pardon the pun). We are just paying stipends, right before an election, to those that couldn’t or refused to adapt. Generally poor adaptability, and being slow to adjust to the world, seem to be recurring handicaps for a lot of Caymanians, who then expect to be rescued by their MLA or Minister.