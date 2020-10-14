Miller to quietly protest speaker’s return

McKeeva Bush, Speaker of the House

(CNS): When the Legislative Assembly opens tomorrow, the return of McKeeva Bush to the speaker’s chair will be quietly protested by the independent member Ezzard Miller (NS). Bush faces trial in summary court later this year on charges of assault in relation to a violent attack at a local bar but has chosen to return to his high office. Miller has been one of the only MLAs to continue objecting to Bush’s return before the case is resolved.

The LA opens Wednesday for a new session, and Miller told CNS that he will not take part in any of the usual proceedings ahead of the meeting tomorrow and will not be in the parliament’s chamber when the speaker enters.

Miller said he cannot boycott the meeting as there is too much work to be done in relation to a number of laws, for which he has filed dozens of amendments on behalf of his constituents. The North Side MLA said that many of the bills present some serious problems, which he hopes to persuade government to rethink and consider his suggestions.

“With so many important bills to address on behalf of my constituents, I must go to the Legislative Assembly and do the work on their behalf but I remain utterly opposed to the return of the speaker,” he said.

“There is no mechanism for me to raise my concerns on the floor and no other way for me to protest. As a result, I will do the only thing I can, which is to withdraw my attendance for any ceremonial elements that may take place and then enter the chamber when the actually business on the order paper starts,” he added.

Miller has long held that the speaker should have resigned or been removed from the job once he was charged in this case. Efforts to hold a no-confidence debate were first thwarted by the member for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan, and then reject by government because the attorney general has insisted the case is sub judice, despite being a summary case which will be decided by a magistrate, not a jury.

“This may only be symbolic but it sends a clear and powerful message when there is little else that I can do alone under the current circumstances,” he added.

Miller has previously called on the premier to remove the speaker because he is the one person who can do so. But Miller has said he is well aware that was never going to happen, given the dependence of the government on Bush to hold the administration together, especially in the wake of the recent rift in Cabinet over the passage of the Civil Partnerships Law.