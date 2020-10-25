Men stabbed during dump road bar brawl

(CNS): Several men were injured, some seriously, after a brawl at a bar on Seymour Drive, aka Dump Road, in the industrial area of George Town on Friday evening at around 8:30pm. Police are now seeking witnesses to the fight, which involved multiple people. At least four men were stabbed and taken to hospital for a variety of injuries.

Three of these men have been discharged but one remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.