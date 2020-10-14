McTaggart to take over PPM leadership

Minister Roy McTaggart in the LA on Wednesday, 14 October

(CNS): Reviewing the events of the last year, Premier Alden McLaughlin launched his own and the PPM’s election campaign on Wednesday from the Legislative Assembly when he announced that the finance minister, Roy McTaggart, will be his successor as leader of the party. McLaughlin said he was running to retain his Red Bay seat and hoped to assist in a third PPM-led government, but he was confident that McTaggart would be up to the task of succeeding him as premier.

Claiming a catalogue of achievements by his administration, McLaughlin urged the country to retain those who had delivered instead of what he described as a “mismatched group of individuals who in the past four years have shown that the only thing that unites them is political ambition and political opportunism”.

He paid tribute to McTaggart, stating that the country has been fortunate to have a “figure of his stature and experience at the helm at this time”, as he pointed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. “His stewardship of the public purse has been, notwithstanding, remarkable,” the premier added, before he revealed that McTaggart would be the person taking up the leadership baton.

In the first public declaration of who would be his successor, McLaughlin said, “I am confident that the man who has managed this country’s finances during this term is more than up to the task of succeeding me as premier.”

As he wrapped up his address about the last year and what he said the Government of National Unity had done, McLaughlin took aim at the government’s opponents outside the House as well as within.

“No doubt beyond the official opposition, there are others already recruiting their committees and planning their campaigns against those on this side,” he said, referring to the government bench. “We have heard many of them clogging the airwaves and social media platforms to spread their particular mixture of platitudes and misinformation. I have heard lots of talk but no solutions, nor indeed who they will work with to deliver for the Caymanian people.”

He criticised these unidentified opponents planning to run for office of wanting to wind back the clock to a mythical golden age that exists only in their rose-tinted remembrances.

“Its self-appointed leaders want to limit Cayman to some replay of their imagined past because they doubt Caymanians’ capacity to achieve and to thrive in a future that is there to be grasped if we have the courage to do so,” he said.

McLaughlin said he was honoured to lead the Progressives and to have led the Unity Government over this term. “We have had challenges and, yes, we have had our differences along the way. But we have achieved much progress and created hope and confidence in Cayman’s future by working together and staying together.”

The premier said he did not know exactly what the future holds for Cayman but that Caymanians had the power and the ability to create a new future, as he urged the country to vote for the people on his side led by the PPM for what would be an effective third term.

However, it is not clear if the coalition will hold through the election and which of the independents will be campaigning on the PPM platform. While McKeeva Bush, Captain Eugen Ebanks, Dwayne Seymour, Austin Harris and even Tara Rivers have supported this government, none of them have joined the Progressives.

It is also not clear when, or if, the PPM’s national executive has actually voted for McTaggart and whether or not there were any other party members that had hoped to take over the helm.

Joey Hew has long been rumoured to be McLaughlin’s heir apparent but it is understood that local polling suggested that McTaggart has one of the safest PPM seats and remains popular among party members and voters in general.