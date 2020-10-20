Man mugged in daylight robbery
(CNS): Police are looking for witnesses to a street robbery that took place this morning near a busy part of Eastern Avenue at the junction of Shedden Road in George Town. At around 10am on Tuesday, 20 October, a man was approached by the robber, who brandished what appeared to be a gun before taking cash and personal items. No one else was injured by the perpetrator, who fled the scene on foot.
Police have not released any details or descriptions of the suspect. However, they are urging anyone who may have seen the mugging or has any information to call George Town CID at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
CNS If you see more nutty comments than usual it’s the quarantiners trying to pass the time to avoid going crazy with boredom.
jailbird – you should put down your pro-lockdown koolaid sheeple
Obviously the perpetrator was a professional, that’s the best way to escape from the police.
really, really desperate
or really, really dumb
And so it begins…People are starting to get desperate for money. 1000 stipend a month from government is not enough to survive in Cayman. Open the borders and let people go back to work. Following CDC guidelines can help not spread the virus
Yeah it was fun not working for a while but stipend and pension payout gone now.
Don’t care, I’d be homeless and broke before I’d rather people. Lock them up.
I’m happy to accept a tarp to live under for a stipend.