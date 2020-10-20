Man mugged in daylight robbery

(CNS): Police are looking for witnesses to a street robbery that took place this morning near a busy part of Eastern Avenue at the junction of Shedden Road in George Town. At around 10am on Tuesday, 20 October, a man was approached by the robber, who brandished what appeared to be a gun before taking cash and personal items. No one else was injured by the perpetrator, who fled the scene on foot.

Police have not released any details or descriptions of the suspect. However, they are urging anyone who may have seen the mugging or has any information to call George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.