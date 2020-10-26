Man mugged by machete-wielding duo

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for two men who mugged a victim on Sunday, with their faces covered and armed with a machete, in another daylight robbery in George Town. The two suspects approached a man on Eastern Avenue near Watlers Drive at around 3pm yesterday and demanded cash, as one of them brandished a machete. Once they had the victim’s money, the muggers fled on foot in the direction of Watlers Drive. No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Police said the perpetrators were both wearing shorts and had their faces covered. One was brown skinned and about 5’6′ and had on a t-shirt; the other was said to be short and slim with light skin.

This is the second street robbery in the same area of George Town in less than a week. A West Bay man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a mugging last Tuesday morning. Police have not said whether he has been charged and remains in custody or has since been released.

No arrests have been made in this latest robbery and the matter is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.