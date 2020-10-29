Suspect arsonist sets police records office alight
(CNS) UPDATED: The office where the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service keeps all of its records has been severely damaged in a fire. The blaze at the RCIPS Business Centre at Windjammer Plaza on Walkers Road, George Town, took place on Monday night at around 8:30pm, according to the police, who have now confirmed that the fire is being treated as an act of arson and is under investigation. There was “extensive damage” to the office, which is now closed, police said.
No one was injured in the fire, which was extinguished by the Cayman Islands Fire Service. The fire resulted in extensive smoke and water damage to the premises, police have now revealed.
The RCIPS Business Centre is home to the Criminal Records Office, the Security and Firearms Licensing Unit and the Professional Standards Unit. As a result of the fire, all of these services have been temporarily suspended.
The police are warning that applications for records and licences will take longer than usual. The Business Centre was already experiencing significant delays in dealing with police clearance certificates and licences due to the backlog caused by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Given the likelihood of a much longer delay in the wake of the fire, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) is the first government agency to announce that it is temporarily suspending the requirement of police clearance certificates for those applying for work permit renewals until 12 November. WORC said this was to help mitigate a mounting backlog of permit applications while disaster recovery and restorations efforts continue.
Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the blaze is asked to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
The public is asked to direct queries on Criminal Records to 945-4924
or email RCIPCRO@rcips.ky.
The Professional Standards Unit can be contacted directly by phone at
649-5300, 5301, 5302, or 5303
or by email at RCIPSProfessionalStandards@rcips.ky.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Crime, Local News, Police
Police records? Look no further than Roxanne as your main suspect.
Cops need to set up a Sting operation.
There is no need to repair the office. The whole process should be cloud based and instantaneous.
So i think this is a great time to start emailing documents to the person who requested and the government agency that needs said document. Civil service is packed with useless jobs that can be streamlined by technology.
Now, whose case is coming up soon?
Fire or no fire I’ve been waiting a whopping 6 weeks since I paid for my PCC! My WP was denied because the time restriction expired. Very frustrating and still none the wiser…emailed to query if it’s processed yet but no response. Not good!
Scan that document!
Surely our #worldclass civil service stores this information electronically with sufficient offsite backups? Why would there be resulting delays?
Because the entire two units had to relocate quick time to another location and new FF&E had to be acquired, installed, etc.
This is 2020 not 1920. Aren’t all the records stored electronically and backed up remotely?
But CIMA expects everyone to be able to work remotely in case of hurricanes/pandemics with off-site back up of data for business continuity. Even tiny offices of less than a handful of staff but this will cause a 2 week delay?!
Many of the certificates ain’t worth anything anyway. They fail to disclose convictions, even where the law requires that a full criminal history be provided (visa applications, working with young children, seeking admission to professional bodies)…