Suspect arsonist sets police records office alight

RCIPS Business Centre before the fire

(CNS) UPDATED: The office where the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service keeps all of its records has been severely damaged in a fire. The blaze at the RCIPS Business Centre at Windjammer Plaza on Walkers Road, George Town, took place on Monday night at around 8:30pm, according to the police, who have now confirmed that the fire is being treated as an act of arson and is under investigation. There was “extensive damage” to the office, which is now closed, police said.

No one was injured in the fire, which was extinguished by the Cayman Islands Fire Service. The fire resulted in extensive smoke and water damage to the premises, police have now revealed.

The RCIPS Business Centre is home to the Criminal Records Office, the Security and Firearms Licensing Unit and the Professional Standards Unit. As a result of the fire, all of these services have been temporarily suspended.

The police are warning that applications for records and licences will take longer than usual. The Business Centre was already experiencing significant delays in dealing with police clearance certificates and licences due to the backlog caused by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Given the likelihood of a much longer delay in the wake of the fire, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) is the first government agency to announce that it is temporarily suspending the requirement of police clearance certificates for those applying for work permit renewals until 12 November. WORC said this was to help mitigate a mounting backlog of permit applications while disaster recovery and restorations efforts continue.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the blaze is asked to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.