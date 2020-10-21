Localised weather trough unlikely to develop

NOAA photo, 21 October 2020

(CNS): The possibility of another sudden storm developing in the Cayman area this week is now extremely unlikely due to upper level winds, weather experts have said. The trough across the Western Caribbean is still expected to produce scattered showers and thunder across the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours but any significant development is no longer expected.

Meanwhile, Bermuda is bracing itself for Tropical Storm Epsilon, which is expected to pass to the east of the island and serves as a reminder that there are still six weeks to go before the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is officially over.

There have been 26 named storms already during this record-breaking season, with nine of those becoming hurricanes. Only one Atlantic hurricane season since 1851 has had more storms. This was 2005, when there were 28. Given the way things are this year, however, no one will be surprised if 2020 has even more by 30 November.