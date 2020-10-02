Local men jailed over ganja smuggling

| 02/10/2020 | 14 Comments
Smuggled ganja recovered by police in June 2018

(CNS): Three Caymanian men who were caught in a drug interception in June 2018 were all jailed on Thursday for between three and four years for their part in the smuggling operation. Barton Elsworth Rivers, Deno Kalifa McInnis and Jonathan Ashley Moore were charged and convicted late last year with one count of conspiracy to import over 200lbs of ganja after they were caught in East End.

The men, who had opted for a Grand Court trial, denied the allegations. They were spotted off the coast of the Queen’s Highway unloading the contraband from a Jamaican canoe before bringing it ashore not far from the Morritts resort.

Two of the men were arrested at the scene, while a third was linked through cellphone messages to the smuggling operation and the Jamaicans who brought the drugs.

The men were all handed four-year jail terms by Justice Marlene Carter when they appeared for sentencing on Thursday, which were reduced by varying degrees based on mitigation and time served on tags on remand.

Comments (14)

  1. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2020 at 3:30 pm

    How is this still illegal here? Why would you send someone to prison for selling plants that come from the ground?

  2. Mikey says:
    02/10/2020 at 2:57 pm

    I do hope they got caught on “Throw back Thursday” cuz no wayyyy!!!!! that stuff needs to be flung back to wherever it came from!!!

  3. Local says:
    02/10/2020 at 2:14 pm

    Good bust, that quality looks horrific. Perhaps we should legalize weed for the following reasons:

    Quality

    Tourism

    Kill the black market

    Tax weed sales to increase government spending on schools and such

    • Anonymous says:
      02/10/2020 at 3:05 pm

      Well said.

      It would also give people a healthier and far less destructive alternative to alcohol.

  4. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2020 at 1:15 pm

    Legalize it already

  5. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2020 at 1:14 pm

    Yes probably. Next time they should get some real high grade. That stuff looks terrible.

  6. Juniper says:
    02/10/2020 at 12:41 pm

    That’s not ganja. That’s nastiness. Look at the mold and stems! C’mon Cayman and get wit the times! Let people in Cayman grow their own personal use ganja!

  7. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2020 at 12:24 pm

    For once I thank them, jeez. That’s some cow dung quality. An absolute insult to be selling. Local grown vastly superior.

  8. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2020 at 11:44 am

    Oh how quiet the comment section is … LOCAL CAYMANIANS who made arrangements with Jamaicans to get the drugs here …

  9. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2020 at 11:07 am

    After the prison term is served, please revoke McInnis Cayman Status.

  10. anon says:
    02/10/2020 at 10:55 am

    At least they can still soke their weed.

  11. Anonymous says:
    02/10/2020 at 10:53 am

    Nah too smart. You need to do it out at sea from canoe to fishing boat like everyone else.

    In other news, legalise it and let’s move on.

