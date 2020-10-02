Local men jailed over ganja smuggling
(CNS): Three Caymanian men who were caught in a drug interception in June 2018 were all jailed on Thursday for between three and four years for their part in the smuggling operation. Barton Elsworth Rivers, Deno Kalifa McInnis and Jonathan Ashley Moore were charged and convicted late last year with one count of conspiracy to import over 200lbs of ganja after they were caught in East End.
The men, who had opted for a Grand Court trial, denied the allegations. They were spotted off the coast of the Queen’s Highway unloading the contraband from a Jamaican canoe before bringing it ashore not far from the Morritts resort.
Two of the men were arrested at the scene, while a third was linked through cellphone messages to the smuggling operation and the Jamaicans who brought the drugs.
The men were all handed four-year jail terms by Justice Marlene Carter when they appeared for sentencing on Thursday, which were reduced by varying degrees based on mitigation and time served on tags on remand.
Category: Local News
How is this still illegal here? Why would you send someone to prison for selling plants that come from the ground?
I do hope they got caught on “Throw back Thursday” cuz no wayyyy!!!!! that stuff needs to be flung back to wherever it came from!!!
Good bust, that quality looks horrific. Perhaps we should legalize weed for the following reasons:
Quality
Tourism
Kill the black market
Tax weed sales to increase government spending on schools and such
Well said.
It would also give people a healthier and far less destructive alternative to alcohol.
Legalize it already
Yes probably. Next time they should get some real high grade. That stuff looks terrible.
That’s not ganja. That’s nastiness. Look at the mold and stems! C’mon Cayman and get wit the times! Let people in Cayman grow their own personal use ganja!
For once I thank them, jeez. That’s some cow dung quality. An absolute insult to be selling. Local grown vastly superior.
Oh how quiet the comment section is … LOCAL CAYMANIANS who made arrangements with Jamaicans to get the drugs here …
There you go, not all locals hate jamaicans!
After the prison term is served, please revoke McInnis Cayman Status.
At least they can still soke their weed.
Nah too smart. You need to do it out at sea from canoe to fishing boat like everyone else.
In other news, legalise it and let’s move on.