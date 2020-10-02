Local men jailed over ganja smuggling

Smuggled ganja recovered by police in June 2018

(CNS): Three Caymanian men who were caught in a drug interception in June 2018 were all jailed on Thursday for between three and four years for their part in the smuggling operation. Barton Elsworth Rivers, Deno Kalifa McInnis and Jonathan Ashley Moore were charged and convicted late last year with one count of conspiracy to import over 200lbs of ganja after they were caught in East End.

The men, who had opted for a Grand Court trial, denied the allegations. They were spotted off the coast of the Queen’s Highway unloading the contraband from a Jamaican canoe before bringing it ashore not far from the Morritts resort.

Two of the men were arrested at the scene, while a third was linked through cellphone messages to the smuggling operation and the Jamaicans who brought the drugs.

The men were all handed four-year jail terms by Justice Marlene Carter when they appeared for sentencing on Thursday, which were reduced by varying degrees based on mitigation and time served on tags on remand.