Latest COVID-19 test results all negative

(CNS): After missing a day of results following the passage of Hurricane Delta yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on 131 COVID-19 tests results on Wednesday, all of which were negative. Public health officials have also confirmed that there are still two active cases of the virus in travellers who previously tested positive, one of whom remains in hospital in stable condition, while the second is asymptomatic.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, is 385.

Cayman continues to require returning Caymanians and residents, workers, property owners and family members of residents to apply for entry in order to seek approval from the authorities and confirm quarantine arrangements before booking a flight. People can only fly to Cayman via British Airways or Cayman Airways, the only commercial airlines approved for entry or on private jets that have been approved for landing here.

TravelTime has also transitioned to TravelCayman and people wishing to travel to the Cayman Islands should email TravelCayman@gov.ky or call 1(345) 649-6913.

People can also access information on the government website.

More details on the transition to the new authority for entry check back to CNS tomorrow.