Isolation numbers increase but no new COVID cases

IMSafe wristbands

(CNS): Officials confirmed Wednesday that there are 645 people currently in isolation, either at home using the geofencing technology or in designated government facilities, but there are no new positive cases of the virus. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said all of the 344 tests carried out over the last day were negative. There are still 20 active cases of the virus, three of which are symptomatic.

Dr Lee also confirmed that the one hospitalised patient, who has been ill for several weeks, remains in critical care receiving ventilator support.

Cayman’s running total of positive cases remains at 239, with just one death of a patient with COVID-19, who was also the first person to test for the virus. Public health officials have now conducted 46,399 PCR tests.

Meanwhile, as Cayman remains relatively cocooned from the ravages of this pandemic, news about the pandemic from around the world on Wednesday was not good. The virus continues to surge across Europe, with both France and Germany going back into lockdowns and cases continuing to rise in the United States, which sent the stock market into a nose dive. The Dow Jones industrial average fell by 943 points by the time markets closed Wednesday.