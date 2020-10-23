HPC: Local COVID-19 vaccine trial properly screened

| 23/10/2020 | 54 Comments

(CNS): Approval for a local company to begin the first phase of human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine in the Cayman Islands was given only after a strict, proper and thorough screening process, the Health Practitioners Commission has said. Stressing confidence in this trial, the chairperson of the HPC, Dr Joseph Marzouca, said he has volunteered to take part himself and believes that the project, which is being overseen by local physician Dr Sook Yin, could help place Cayman at the vanguard of medical trials.

“The Commission has done everything that it can to ensure safety and efficacy as it relates to this trial. We also have the legal power to change or halt the trial should a need become evident,” said Dr Marzouca in a statement Friday.

Perseus Cayman Islands Limited recently announced that it had the HPC’s approval and was looking for 20 volunteers from Cayman for the first phase of the human trials. This will be the first vaccine trial in this country using local volunteers. Dr Yin, the medical director of the health facility, which has previously focused on cancer related vaccines, has been working for several years with US-based scientists behind this new COVID-19 vaccine trial.

According to those involved, there is no risk of onward transmission of the coronavirus during the trial. It is entirely voluntary and the company must monitor the work and report to the commission every six months.

Meanwhile, through funding from the European Union, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in partnership with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), has secured down payments to buy over one million doses of the expected COVID-19 vaccine (or vaccines) for Caribbean Member States. which will include the Cayman Islands. The deposit covers enough vaccines for 20% of the populations of each of the participating COVAX countries.

The aim of the collective is to ensure equity in vaccine distribution, once safe, successful vaccines become available and that healthcare and front-line workers as well as those most at-risk will be inoculated as early as possible.

The access to COVID-19 vaccine will be facilitated because PAHO’s Revolving Fund, a 40-year experienced mechanism, is working closely with the COVAX facility and will be responsible for purchasing and deploying vaccines when they are available.

Comments (54)

  1. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 5:54 pm

    Watch Netflix documentary “When a drug trial goes wrong” first, then sign up for the vaccine trial. Make sure compensation would be sufficient if something goes really wrong.
    Otherwise, this is not the first time Cayman residents becoming guinea pigs. Genetically modified misquotes trial was the first, I believe. Though the latter was involuntary.

    The reason they need to test the vaccine in the Caribbean is that the trials must include Black and Latin participants, for people respond differently to drug therapy and vaccines based upon their genetic makeup or genes.

    I hear that in the US they can’t recruit enough blacks and latinos for the trials, therefore they can’t move forward with vaccines .

    What is still not taken into consideration that people living in tropics would probably respond differently from people living near the Arctic circle. This is called Environmental genomics which is a study that seeks to predict how an organism or organisms will respond, at the genetic level, to changes in their external environment. Tropics vs.Arctic for example.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 5:30 pm

    This is insane. This is only happening here because it can’t be done in US or Europe. BTW phase one is mainly to make sure it doesn’t kill you.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      23/10/2020 at 5:56 pm

      What will happen if something goes wrong and some of the guinea pigs need urgent medical attention or intensive care? Cayman does not have the facilities to test vaccines.

      Will those being injected with Covid be in quarantine?

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      23/10/2020 at 6:00 pm

      No, it is because they need to test it on people with different genetic makeups-white, black, latino, asians, for each group responds differently to drugs and vaccines.
      Here is a good article to understand that (though it is not about covid vaccine, but you get the picture).
      https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5325335/

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      23/10/2020 at 7:48 pm

      Is there anything Cayman is not leading the world with?

      World Class!!

      Reply
  3. anon says:
    23/10/2020 at 4:36 pm

    Surely they need a lot more than 20 volunteers not only to take the vaccine but also to take a placebo, if it is to be tested properly, as has been the case in the U.K ,U.S and other countries.If they claim success does this mean they will be selling this vaccine to Govt.?, if so we have a major problem.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 4:31 pm

    I have a little used bridge that is currently available in the middle of the Sahara desert – perhaps the HPC would like to buy that too?

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 4:30 pm

    The dozens of very experienced local vaccinologists, virologists, immunologists, epidemiologists, and others well qualified to assess the safely of this vaccine who also sit on the HPC approved this trial………. what do you mean we don’t have anyone qualified to do any of those things but we have a committee that had nothing else to do so why not approve the trial of a vaccine that is not approved anywhere on the planet – only in for profit Cayman

    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 4:01 pm

    Call me what you wish but I will not get a vaccine for a disease that is so deadly washing your hands will prevent it. Stop drinking the kool-aid this is the start of a one world economy and one world order. Put your thinking caps on sheep and not being led by a malevolent agenda. I will bet you not one MLA will volunteer to take it. Wake up you been sleeping too damn long!

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      23/10/2020 at 7:04 pm

      Oh my. You really believe that this group of MLA’s who can barely organize a press briefing on time, is unable to coordinate two travel programs, and can’t/won’t resolve the dump… yet they can co-conspire with some other unknown fictitious bogeymen to create a one world order. Sorry, can’t buy what you’re selling.

      I think you’re giving way too much credit to politicians around the world. Narcissists don’t work well with others!

      Reply
  7. Henry Crun says:
    23/10/2020 at 3:48 pm

    Wagner (on his Cancer Vaccine Trials) said eligibility for clinical trials is limited to “people who have failed everything else. If they die from this they are going to die anyway.” He said 14% of the patients who have participated in his treatments are still alive.”

    source: https://scbiznews.com/news/government/44688/

    Just do your homework, assess your risk and then decide if you’re going to need a vaccine. But first remember to get your flu shot every year, deary.

    Reply
  8. Baxter says:
    23/10/2020 at 3:35 pm

    Time to roll up your sleeves and take your medicine Cayman! Our brilliant leaders have been saying we have to wait for a vaccine and here it is. Get everyone into the trial and we’ll be impervious to that darned old virus!

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 2:11 pm

    Honestly this is the hypocrisy of Cayman in a nutshell – “we must isolate ourselves from the world until there is a vaccine!” When there’s an opportunity to further this technology through participation in vaccine trials – “we are suspicious and don’t want any part of that!”. Seriously.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      23/10/2020 at 3:17 pm

      This is a phase 1 human trial on a non-FDA-approved drug ie. these will be the first 20 human applications being applied, to dumb/paid residents of Cayman, overseen by a surgeon/obgyn/GP with no virological credential or background. Call me after phase 3 papers are published.

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        23/10/2020 at 3:49 pm

        Give it to government first. lets see who’s keen and who remains thereafter.

        Reply
      • anon says:
        23/10/2020 at 4:07 pm

        3.17pm Exactly my fears, the small U.S company behind this has not got FDA approval for trials so they have come here. This I believe also applies to the unproven cancer drugs that have been dispensed here through a local doctor to Cayman patients.What expertise does the local Health Practitioners Commission have to subject this vaccine to a proper screening process?. Dr Marzouca says he will volunteer to take the vaccine himself, will this also apply to Dr Sook Yin?.
        If this goes ahead it will be a blot on the local medical profession. If the trial goes badly wrong who will pay for the consequences?.

        Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      23/10/2020 at 5:07 pm

      Actually, I think youll find a correlation between those who didnt want to isolate from the world (but instead build up our natural immunity) and those who will refuse a vax. So no hypocrisy….

      Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 2:02 pm

    Is this a joke?
    Get unknown substances injected into your body.
    Go to hell. My body, my choice.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 1:44 pm

    Unbelievable! Typical first world exploitation of the Caribbean. Why do the trials need to be performed here? Why outside of the governance and approval structures of organisations such as the FDA? Who will protect Cayman interests if it is found down the road to be a detrimental study? My fellow Caymanians, do not be fooled by 10 pieces of silver offered HPC/Peseus. And to add insult to injury, the EU, PAHO and CARPA is going to further indebt poor Caribbean countries to pay for the vaccines. Shmmh.

    Reply
  12. ELVIS says:
    23/10/2020 at 1:31 pm

    I believe our leaders should step up and take the vaccine.

    lead by example. EDEN?

    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 1:28 pm

    How much do they pay? In the UK you can get £2000 for participating in such a study.

    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 1:16 pm

    Dr Sook Yin has been promoting for years various vaccinations in the Cayman Islands.

    I am curious if she receives kickbacks from pharmaceutical companies for administering vaccines.
    Or is it called “Quality of Care Bonus” from insurance companies for taking good care of their patients?

    If she does have ties to Big Pharma, should it be disclosed?

    I believe pharmaceutical and medical device companies are required to publicly report all payments to doctors more than $10.

    Reply
  15. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 1:06 pm

    How about our elected officials go first with this one? Lead the way!

    Reply
  16. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 1:04 pm

    Dr Yin should lead by example. Vaccination should be conducted publicly to make she doesn’t get a placebo.
    The same goes for Dr Marzouca.

    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 12:59 pm

    HAVE YOU ALL LOST YOUR MINDS? There is no such thing as a vaccine for a Corona Virus. A Virus IS NOT a living organism thus is not possible to be vaccinated against.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      23/10/2020 at 1:33 pm

      Smallpox, measles, polio…..

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        23/10/2020 at 4:13 pm

        Ok folks. Those are all diseases caused by a virus (or something else). e.g. Small pox is caused by the variola virus. Same as Sars-Cov2 is the virus, Covid 19 is the disease.

        If a person who has the flu is in a room full of people and sneezes – a lot of folks will get the virus but not everyone will get the disease.

        Vaccines greatly reduce the risk of infection by working with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity to disease. In other words, it accelerates herd immunity which is the human cure to what nature throws at us.

        I personally will rely on my own immune system and stay healthy. Maybe 1 Burger King a month… but you take a vaccine if you think you need it.

        Old Joe and the Cheese Curl man have nothing to do with is.

        Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      23/10/2020 at 1:35 pm

      @12:59 Keep wearing the tin foil hat – it suits you!

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      23/10/2020 at 1:53 pm

      Tell that to smallpox..

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      23/10/2020 at 2:08 pm

      Um….while I believe it is technically true that a virus is not “alive” (I am not a medical professional) – polio, hepatitis, measles and various strains of the flu are all viruses with successful vaccines. Honestly this sort of misinformation is the biggest part of the problem.

      Reply
    • Just asking. says:
      23/10/2020 at 2:31 pm

      So true this is a SCAMDEMIC.

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      23/10/2020 at 4:34 pm

      How did this get 10 thumbs up? 10 seconds on Google would have corrected this fundamental error but I guess there are some people who just prefer to spout what they think are facts without even the most basis checks.

      Reply
  18. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 12:54 pm

    Go for it Anti-Trumpers.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      23/10/2020 at 3:40 pm

      Trump is pro-vaccine so go for his fans.

      I never believed in taking flu shot so won’t be taking the trial or otherwise.

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        23/10/2020 at 5:24 pm

        Anti-Trumpers believe in shutting economies down and locking up healthy people till there is a vaccine!

        Reply

«
»