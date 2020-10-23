HPC: Local COVID-19 vaccine trial properly screened
(CNS): Approval for a local company to begin the first phase of human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine in the Cayman Islands was given only after a strict, proper and thorough screening process, the Health Practitioners Commission has said. Stressing confidence in this trial, the chairperson of the HPC, Dr Joseph Marzouca, said he has volunteered to take part himself and believes that the project, which is being overseen by local physician Dr Sook Yin, could help place Cayman at the vanguard of medical trials.
“The Commission has done everything that it can to ensure safety and efficacy as it relates to this trial. We also have the legal power to change or halt the trial should a need become evident,” said Dr Marzouca in a statement Friday.
Perseus Cayman Islands Limited recently announced that it had the HPC’s approval and was looking for 20 volunteers from Cayman for the first phase of the human trials. This will be the first vaccine trial in this country using local volunteers. Dr Yin, the medical director of the health facility, which has previously focused on cancer related vaccines, has been working for several years with US-based scientists behind this new COVID-19 vaccine trial.
According to those involved, there is no risk of onward transmission of the coronavirus during the trial. It is entirely voluntary and the company must monitor the work and report to the commission every six months.
Meanwhile, through funding from the European Union, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in partnership with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), has secured down payments to buy over one million doses of the expected COVID-19 vaccine (or vaccines) for Caribbean Member States. which will include the Cayman Islands. The deposit covers enough vaccines for 20% of the populations of each of the participating COVAX countries.
The aim of the collective is to ensure equity in vaccine distribution, once safe, successful vaccines become available and that healthcare and front-line workers as well as those most at-risk will be inoculated as early as possible.
The access to COVID-19 vaccine will be facilitated because PAHO’s Revolving Fund, a 40-year experienced mechanism, is working closely with the COVAX facility and will be responsible for purchasing and deploying vaccines when they are available.
Watch Netflix documentary “When a drug trial goes wrong” first, then sign up for the vaccine trial. Make sure compensation would be sufficient if something goes really wrong.
Otherwise, this is not the first time Cayman residents becoming guinea pigs. Genetically modified misquotes trial was the first, I believe. Though the latter was involuntary.
The reason they need to test the vaccine in the Caribbean is that the trials must include Black and Latin participants, for people respond differently to drug therapy and vaccines based upon their genetic makeup or genes.
I hear that in the US they can’t recruit enough blacks and latinos for the trials, therefore they can’t move forward with vaccines .
What is still not taken into consideration that people living in tropics would probably respond differently from people living near the Arctic circle. This is called Environmental genomics which is a study that seeks to predict how an organism or organisms will respond, at the genetic level, to changes in their external environment. Tropics vs.Arctic for example.
This is insane. This is only happening here because it can’t be done in US or Europe. BTW phase one is mainly to make sure it doesn’t kill you.
What will happen if something goes wrong and some of the guinea pigs need urgent medical attention or intensive care? Cayman does not have the facilities to test vaccines.
Will those being injected with Covid be in quarantine?
No, it is because they need to test it on people with different genetic makeups-white, black, latino, asians, for each group responds differently to drugs and vaccines.
Here is a good article to understand that (though it is not about covid vaccine, but you get the picture).
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5325335/
Is there anything Cayman is not leading the world with?
World Class!!
Surely they need a lot more than 20 volunteers not only to take the vaccine but also to take a placebo, if it is to be tested properly, as has been the case in the U.K ,U.S and other countries.If they claim success does this mean they will be selling this vaccine to Govt.?, if so we have a major problem.
I have a little used bridge that is currently available in the middle of the Sahara desert – perhaps the HPC would like to buy that too?
The dozens of very experienced local vaccinologists, virologists, immunologists, epidemiologists, and others well qualified to assess the safely of this vaccine who also sit on the HPC approved this trial………. what do you mean we don’t have anyone qualified to do any of those things but we have a committee that had nothing else to do so why not approve the trial of a vaccine that is not approved anywhere on the planet – only in for profit Cayman
You don’t have dozens of those specialists.
Call me what you wish but I will not get a vaccine for a disease that is so deadly washing your hands will prevent it. Stop drinking the kool-aid this is the start of a one world economy and one world order. Put your thinking caps on sheep and not being led by a malevolent agenda. I will bet you not one MLA will volunteer to take it. Wake up you been sleeping too damn long!
Oh my. You really believe that this group of MLA’s who can barely organize a press briefing on time, is unable to coordinate two travel programs, and can’t/won’t resolve the dump… yet they can co-conspire with some other unknown fictitious bogeymen to create a one world order. Sorry, can’t buy what you’re selling.
I think you’re giving way too much credit to politicians around the world. Narcissists don’t work well with others!
Wagner (on his Cancer Vaccine Trials) said eligibility for clinical trials is limited to “people who have failed everything else. If they die from this they are going to die anyway.” He said 14% of the patients who have participated in his treatments are still alive.”
source: https://scbiznews.com/news/government/44688/
Just do your homework, assess your risk and then decide if you’re going to need a vaccine. But first remember to get your flu shot every year, deary.
Time to roll up your sleeves and take your medicine Cayman! Our brilliant leaders have been saying we have to wait for a vaccine and here it is. Get everyone into the trial and we’ll be impervious to that darned old virus!
Should I get my flu vaccine first or afterwards?
3.35pm It is a trial – not an approved vaccine for everyone.
Honestly this is the hypocrisy of Cayman in a nutshell – “we must isolate ourselves from the world until there is a vaccine!” When there’s an opportunity to further this technology through participation in vaccine trials – “we are suspicious and don’t want any part of that!”. Seriously.
This is a phase 1 human trial on a non-FDA-approved drug ie. these will be the first 20 human applications being applied, to dumb/paid residents of Cayman, overseen by a surgeon/obgyn/GP with no virological credential or background. Call me after phase 3 papers are published.
Give it to government first. lets see who’s keen and who remains thereafter.
3.17pm Exactly my fears, the small U.S company behind this has not got FDA approval for trials so they have come here. This I believe also applies to the unproven cancer drugs that have been dispensed here through a local doctor to Cayman patients.What expertise does the local Health Practitioners Commission have to subject this vaccine to a proper screening process?. Dr Marzouca says he will volunteer to take the vaccine himself, will this also apply to Dr Sook Yin?.
If this goes ahead it will be a blot on the local medical profession. If the trial goes badly wrong who will pay for the consequences?.
Actually, I think youll find a correlation between those who didnt want to isolate from the world (but instead build up our natural immunity) and those who will refuse a vax. So no hypocrisy….
Is this a joke?
Get unknown substances injected into your body.
Go to hell. My body, my choice.
lmao yes……….. thats why they said VOLUNTEERS. lol relax, u dont have to do it.
How do you feel about abortion
Unbelievable! Typical first world exploitation of the Caribbean. Why do the trials need to be performed here? Why outside of the governance and approval structures of organisations such as the FDA? Who will protect Cayman interests if it is found down the road to be a detrimental study? My fellow Caymanians, do not be fooled by 10 pieces of silver offered HPC/Peseus. And to add insult to injury, the EU, PAHO and CARPA is going to further indebt poor Caribbean countries to pay for the vaccines. Shmmh.
I believe our leaders should step up and take the vaccine.
lead by example. EDEN?
Absolutely right, I’m sure we can find 20 skins in the LA and throw in the DG and chief officers too!
I think you should have said Aldean.
Alden, McKeeva, Franz. All viable options 🙂 May the odds be ever in your favor.
But what if the side effect is gayness? Imagine that!!!
How much do they pay? In the UK you can get £2000 for participating in such a study.
Dr Sook Yin has been promoting for years various vaccinations in the Cayman Islands.
I am curious if she receives kickbacks from pharmaceutical companies for administering vaccines.
Or is it called “Quality of Care Bonus” from insurance companies for taking good care of their patients?
If she does have ties to Big Pharma, should it be disclosed?
I believe pharmaceutical and medical device companies are required to publicly report all payments to doctors more than $10.
Dr.Yin is a pillar of the community. She should be rewarded for her commitment to providing world class healthcare.
World class???? What a laugh.
Has Your Doctor Received Drug or Device Company Money?
https://projects.propublica.org/docdollars/query?utf8=✓&query=Brownstein+&state=FL&commit=Search
Unfortunately only the US doctors could be searched.
Why is that unfortunate?
Dr.Yin isn’t allowed to make money?
Taking money to push more rx on people is bad. I don’t know why you don’t get that.
1:16 – I have been curious about this as well. She is constantly pushing vaccines on people, I was a former patient and actually stopped going to her. She pushiness about vaccines, beyond those that are necessary was quite a turn off and made me wonder what she gets out of it.
It makes my blood boil when she pushes HPV vaccinations on uneducated mothers, using Compass, despite the fact that there are thousands girls who ended up seriously ill after the HPV vaccinations.
Severe somatoform and dysautonomic syndromes after HPV vaccination: case series and review of literature.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5406435/
UK Association of HPV Vaccine Injured Daughters (AHVID)
https://sanevax.org/uk-association-of-hpv-vaccine-injured-daughters-ahvid/
A cluster analysis of serious adverse event reports after human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination in Danish girls and young women, September 2009 to August 2017
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2019.24.19.1800380
How strange. Dr Yin has been my GP for 20 years now and has pushed me or suggested to me to take ANY vaccine, not even the seasonal flu vax. I cant remember the last time I even got the flu but my husband of 13 years has never seen me have it so maybe thats why it has never come up as a necessity (?)
Oh please. You stopped going to her because of that. That is doubtful. If the doctor did that you always have the choice to say no. The Doctor didn’t strap you down and inject you did she? Geez the things people will say are quite ridiculous.
How about our elected officials go first with this one? Lead the way!
Dr Yin should lead by example. Vaccination should be conducted publicly to make she doesn’t get a placebo.
The same goes for Dr Marzouca.
HAVE YOU ALL LOST YOUR MINDS? There is no such thing as a vaccine for a Corona Virus. A Virus IS NOT a living organism thus is not possible to be vaccinated against.
Smallpox, measles, polio…..
Ok folks. Those are all diseases caused by a virus (or something else). e.g. Small pox is caused by the variola virus. Same as Sars-Cov2 is the virus, Covid 19 is the disease.
If a person who has the flu is in a room full of people and sneezes – a lot of folks will get the virus but not everyone will get the disease.
Vaccines greatly reduce the risk of infection by working with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity to disease. In other words, it accelerates herd immunity which is the human cure to what nature throws at us.
I personally will rely on my own immune system and stay healthy. Maybe 1 Burger King a month… but you take a vaccine if you think you need it.
Old Joe and the Cheese Curl man have nothing to do with is.
Agree with everything but the third paragraph. Where did you get it I am curious.
@12:59 Keep wearing the tin foil hat – it suits you!
Tell that to smallpox..
Um….while I believe it is technically true that a virus is not “alive” (I am not a medical professional) – polio, hepatitis, measles and various strains of the flu are all viruses with successful vaccines. Honestly this sort of misinformation is the biggest part of the problem.
So true this is a SCAMDEMIC.
How did this get 10 thumbs up? 10 seconds on Google would have corrected this fundamental error but I guess there are some people who just prefer to spout what they think are facts without even the most basis checks.
Go for it Anti-Trumpers.
Trump is pro-vaccine so go for his fans.
I never believed in taking flu shot so won’t be taking the trial or otherwise.
Anti-Trumpers believe in shutting economies down and locking up healthy people till there is a vaccine!