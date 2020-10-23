HPC: Local COVID-19 vaccine trial properly screened

(CNS): Approval for a local company to begin the first phase of human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine in the Cayman Islands was given only after a strict, proper and thorough screening process, the Health Practitioners Commission has said. Stressing confidence in this trial, the chairperson of the HPC, Dr Joseph Marzouca, said he has volunteered to take part himself and believes that the project, which is being overseen by local physician Dr Sook Yin, could help place Cayman at the vanguard of medical trials.

“The Commission has done everything that it can to ensure safety and efficacy as it relates to this trial. We also have the legal power to change or halt the trial should a need become evident,” said Dr Marzouca in a statement Friday.

Perseus Cayman Islands Limited recently announced that it had the HPC’s approval and was looking for 20 volunteers from Cayman for the first phase of the human trials. This will be the first vaccine trial in this country using local volunteers. Dr Yin, the medical director of the health facility, which has previously focused on cancer related vaccines, has been working for several years with US-based scientists behind this new COVID-19 vaccine trial.

According to those involved, there is no risk of onward transmission of the coronavirus during the trial. It is entirely voluntary and the company must monitor the work and report to the commission every six months.

Meanwhile, through funding from the European Union, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in partnership with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), has secured down payments to buy over one million doses of the expected COVID-19 vaccine (or vaccines) for Caribbean Member States. which will include the Cayman Islands. The deposit covers enough vaccines for 20% of the populations of each of the participating COVAX countries.

The aim of the collective is to ensure equity in vaccine distribution, once safe, successful vaccines become available and that healthcare and front-line workers as well as those most at-risk will be inoculated as early as possible.

The access to COVID-19 vaccine will be facilitated because PAHO’s Revolving Fund, a 40-year experienced mechanism, is working closely with the COVAX facility and will be responsible for purchasing and deploying vaccines when they are available.