Hotel re-zone sought near Seven Mile Public Beach

CNS): The owners of Trafalgar Place, a commercial development on the West Bay Road, have applied to the Central Planning Authority to have the block and parcels re-zoned as hotel-tourism, which could pave the way for another major hotel development close to the Seven Mile Public Beach. The CPA was due to consider the application on Wednesday, against the backdrop of over-utilization of the beach already.

Trafalgar Investments Ltd, which owns the commercial plaza that is currently home to a small two-storey office complex, a restaurant and several retail units, has submitted the re-zoning application in anticipation of a new hotel development on the site, according to planning documents.

If the re-zoning is granted, it could pave the way for a ten-storey building diagonally across from the Seven Mile Public Beach. However, the Department of Environment has raised concerns about the pressure this would put on that beach. The department warned that another hotel in close proximity to it must be thoroughly considered, given how many tourists, prior to COVID-19, were using that already limited area of beach.

“The increased tourism footfall should be taken into account at this stage in order to plan for the sustainable use of the area whilst ensuring it does not undermine the purpose of the public beach as an area for the enjoyment of members of the public,” the DoE stated in its submissions.

A precedent for this application was set in July with the re-zoning of Dart land in the area.

The parcels in question are currently surrounded by a combination of public, tourism and residential land uses in the form of Public Beach, Harbour Heights and the Watermark, another major tourism development currently under construction that will be ten storeys.

“Within a 2,000 foot radius there is the Kimpton Seafire Hotel to the north, other condominium complexes to the south, and on the eastern side of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway both the zoning and land uses are Low Density Residential,” the planning department noted in its report about the application.

Planning officials noted that the key issue for the re-zoning is that if the developers follow through with a hotel project, they would be free to build up to ten storeys.

But with no beachfront of its own, it is clear that guests would be using the only spot on public beach with facilities. Along the whole five and a half miles or so of Seven Mile Beach, public access is increasingly limited. With the exception of this area, Governors Beach slightly to the south and Cemetery Beach in West Bay, there are no other designated areas for public use.