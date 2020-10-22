Hospital security officers acquitted

Cayman Islands Hospital entrance

(CNS): Dominic Dacres (42) and Nick Smith (58) have both been cleared by a jury of fraud allegations and falsely claiming overtime while they worked as hospital security officers. Smith was found not guilty of two counts of false accounting and a single count of breach of trust, while Dacres was acquitted on one count of obtaining a money transfer by deception. The men walked free on Tuesday after the crown failed to prove the case.

While it was evident from the crown’s case that the documentation regarding the overtime pay was awry, it was never clear that it was dishonesty rather than incompetence, as prosecutors failed to show any pecuniary advantage for Smith, the supervisor of the team he was accused of claiming false invoices for.

The hospital was said to have lost tens of thousands of dollars for overtime it paid for but was never worked. The men, however, claimed that the money was worked for but was just recorded incorrectly.