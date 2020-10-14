Haines to sign book on mountain ‘trundle’

(L-R) Mike Burcombe, Derek Haines, Governor Martyn Roper and Susie Bodden from the Special Needs Foundation at a cheque handover

(CNS): Locally renowned trekker and marathon runner, Derek Haines, who goes through sneakers like Sasquatch goes through socks, will be making a guest appearance on Friday to sign his book about last year’s adventure. Haines raised $750,000 for the Special Needs Foundation when he and Mike Burcombe took on the Coast2Cost challenge, walking 600 miles along the French Pyrenees — but there is more to come.

Haines’ book, Coast to Coast, a trundle along the Pyrenees, launches on Friday, with 10% of the proceeds also going to the charity. This ‘trundle’ along the Pyrenees covered over 600 miles of harsh countryside and involved ascent and descent of 157,000 feet — or five and a half times the distance of climbing Everest from sea to the peak. It took the pair a total of 53 days to complete the journey.

The book, which describes the inspirational venture, will formally be released at Books and Books in Camana Bay at 5:30pm on Friday, 23 October.

At a Rotary Lunch earlier this month, Governor Martyn Roper handed over another cheque, this one for CI$27,500, to Susie Bodden from the Special Needs Foundation on behalf of Haines and Burcombe.