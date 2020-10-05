Gov’t to guarantee $millions in business loans

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): The government has announced a new guaranteed loan programme to help prop up medium and larger businesses in the Cayman Islands through the current economic uncertainty. Finance Minister Roy McTaggart said it was to help businesses struggling to meet operating and capital expenditure and debt repayment or re-financing.

Speaking at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing, Premier Alden McLaughlin spoke about the various programmes on offer from government to help people navigate the post-COVID economy and said that the CIG it would now be helping larger businesses.

McTaggart said five of Cayman’s local Class A banks had agreed in principle with government to lend up to a maximum of $200 million to medium and larger enterprises and that government will guarantee 50% or a maximum $100 million of the loans paid out. He said the loans were available to all businesses impacted by the pandemic but were aimed in particular at those in the tourism and hospitality sector.

The minister said that despite the impact of the coronavirus on Cayman, the local economy remained relatively stable, though the risks were there and things could change.

Businesses that meet the criteria will, depending on their size and needs, be able to borrow up to $750,000 for those commercial operations defined as medium-sized and as much as $3 million for big businesses, with government acting as guarantor for up to $1.5 million.

The loans are available to business that are at least 60% Caymanian owned and are, as at 22 March Cayman-registered companies, Caymanian sole proprietorships, or partnerships. They must have had a minimum of 13 employees as at 22 March and be in good credit standing with their bank.

A medium-sized business is defined as a businesses employing between 13 and 50 people or a gross revenue of between CI$750,001 and CI$5 million. A large-sized business is defined as one with over 50 employees or a gross revenue of over CI$5 million.

Businesses meeting these core criteria must then satisfy all credit approval and other requirements of the participating financial institutions. The banks that are working with government to provide the scheme, which is still subject to formal credit approval, are Butterfield, Cayman National, FirstCaribbean, RBC and ScotiaBank.

Fidelity bank is the only high street bank not on the list of potential providers.

Interest rates will be based on prevailing CI dollar or US dollar prime rate plus up to 1.5%. The current CID and USD prime rate is 3.25%. The banks will charge the usual application, commitment and legal fees and may require businesses to obtain insurance in a sum at least equal to the loan amount, among any other internal requirements.

While banks may also require other security from borrowers in addition to the government guarantee, government will be waiving the 1% to 1.5% stamp duty that may be applicable to any charges placed over assets to provide security for the loans. Other stamp duties and normal charges may be applicable.

There will be a repayment moratorium period where businesses will only pay interest during the first 12 months. The interest for the first 12 months will be deducted from the approved loan amount and placed in an escrow account.

The maximum repayment period, including the 12-month moratorium period, is seven years and businesses will have up to one year to apply for the loan. It is anticipated that the loan scheme will be available for businesses to apply on 1 November.

McTaggart explained that because the government guarantee will require the approval of the Legislative Assembly, he intends to present a motion during the upcoming meeting on 14 October.

“The loan scheme will provide much needed relief for medium- and large-sized businesses in the Cayman Islands by providing access to loans which might not otherwise be available, and the government is pleased to be able to help ease the economic and financial hardships caused by COVID-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deadline is approaching for smaller entrepreneurs to apply for support under Phase II of the grant programme being offered to micro and small businesses. The premier said this programme is expected to help at least three hundred businesses that have a viable market but need help retooling and innovating to meet the needs of the post COVID-19 business environment.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, 9 October, to the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development, but these can be made online.

Under Phase II of the grant programme, support packages for micro and small businesses will be provided to cover wages, digital enablement, commercial rent assistance, business-process innovation grants and customised business-continuity plans. Micro business can access packages not exceeding $10,000, while small businesses may access packages up to $20,000.

Applicants must have an up-to-date trade and business licence and other relevant licence or permit, meet the definition of small or micro business as per the Trade and Business Licensing Law, be compliant with all relevant industry regulations and have been operational for at least 12 months as at February 2020. Businesses must be at least 60% Caymanian owned and be going concerns.

The CICBD reserves the right to request additional documents as may be required.

Applications should be submitted to the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure. Anyone needing assistance can visit the CICBD location at Bay Town Plaza, off West Bay Road. However given the current storm warning applicants are advised to call 244-8009 or email CICBD@gov.ky.

See the full government briefing below on CIGTV, set to begin at the discussion on loans: