Gov’t still cautious over resort ‘bubbles’
(CNS): The recent scare of a potential re-emergence of COVID-19 in the community has further fuelled government’s hesitancy over the concept of resort ‘bubbles’ as a way to kick-start the tourism sector. Premier Alden McLaughlin outlined at a recent press briefing the dilemma he feels the government faces over trying to protect the people of the Cayman Islands from the virus while facing the collapse of tourism, once the second most important pillar of the economy.
The premier said the hoteliers will not force government’s hand to reopen, regardless of the discussion about resort bubbles, because the CIG is still not satisfied they can be safe.
With a steady flow of people coming into and leaving the Cayman Islands, public concerns increased over the soft opening. Many have seen this as an opening for returning visitors to bring the virus with them. These fears were then stoked by the suspected outbreak at Red Bay Primary, though, based on testing and tracing, that was almost certainly an isolated case.
However, McLaughlin said Friday that there is no general tourism yet. It is also evident the government remains reluctant to spell out when and how the borders can open to tourists, despite the vocal pleas from some of the larger hotels and other tourism-related businesses entirely dependent on visitors that cannot transition their business model or manage on the government support offered so far.
Speaking at the press briefing, the premier said he was not sure how much more careful government could be in its effort to keep the island free of coronavirus. He said many people think government is being far too conservative about who it is currently allowing in and the circumstances surrounding the quarantine rules, as he spoke of the conflict he, as leader, must now resolve.
“We constantly get pressure from the tourism operators that we need to open up,” he said, because of the fears many businesses will close down. “But we have resisted and we will continue to resist those entreaties until we do so safely,” McLaughlin said, as he warned that even “safely” is not without risk.
On the other hand, the premier said he was “aware we cannot exist in a complete bubble going forward and none of us know how long this pandemic will last. Considering how others are living around the world and the death, too, shows how well off we are, despite the challenges.”
“But anyone who believes… they’re going to force the hand of government… they have gotten it wrong,” he said as he pointed to the Ritz-Carlton and the Chamber of Commerce. “There is a lot of discussion going on about resort bubbles and government has not closed its mind to that, but we are not yet satisfied that we can do so safely. Until we are satisfied, that is not going to happen,” the premier stated.
Government will now be occupied by the Legislative Assembly for the next two weeks. However, no information has been released about phase 2 of the reopening or if, indeed, government plans to make any changes next month to the categories of potential visitors, increases in flights, clearance for additional commercial airlines or changes to the quarantine and home-isolation regime and protocols.
There has been no indications at all from the premier or the tourism minister when, or what, phase 2 of the reopening process will be.
Category: Business, Health, health and safety, Politics, Tourism
It’s pretty clear that we are headed for an economic disaster. The government does not have an endless supply of money to support those unemployed + those already on social welfare. Within 6 – 9 months, we will start to see the ugly effects of this total isolation, rise to the surface.
Not intentionally being negative, but we can expect to see;
– an escalation of small businesses fail;
– increase in serious crime;
– glut of unrented properties – residential & commercial;
– rise in loan defaults;
– rent rates drastically fall (good & bad to this)
– property values fall;
– Government hiring to help create some employment.
– construction drying up – (hard to believe we are in a boom – investors taking high risk)
– import duties and other indirect taxes rise (inflation) as Gov seek to service their massive debt and continue NAU support.
That should be enough for now and I hope I’m wrong but it seems fairly obvious.
We all complied and have successfully eradicated the virus on this island. If government let’s it back in I will not adhere to another lockdown.
The Bermuda model is working. It’s been three and a half months and has been manageable. Anyone have issues with this model? Link to Bermuda travel protocol:
https://www.gotobermuda.com/bta/press-release/bermuda-tourism-authority-update
Consider the massive number of US dollars that used to flow into the monetary system in CI. Those dollars are used to import groceries, fuel, autos and everything else that flow from Miami.
Now remember that those dollars before were scattered like chaff on the wind all over Cayman from those disease infested tourists. There was probably little need to “buy” or “convert” CI dollars into USD for the majority of the imports.
Now consider that the CIG/CAL/Businesses will have to convert its CI dollars into USD for all the imports. Maybe I am wrong but, does the fact that after the US dollars are all gone that converting the CI dollars to USD will have some type of money broker involved? Will the next coming conversions require something along the lines of $1.00 CI to $1.00 USD or maybe the inverse $1.00 CI to $0.80 USD? The conversion rate kept a steady surplus of USD in the pipeline as long as the US tourists were dumping their vacation money into the system.
Unless I am completely off base I think that this will force a currency debasement.
Can one of those financial wizards explain how this could play out? I know the financial industry is loaded with smart people, could just one of them explain?
THE YEAR IS 2045…
AND WE STILL DONT HAVE A PLAN…
Don’t worry
You will run in May 2021
You can tell us your plan
nothing will happen before a vaccine is available.
but the chamber should keep ramping up the pressure on cig regarding their plans to save the economy.
right now the ppm have their heads in the sand are continuing to spend and will not reduce the civil service…complete and utter madness considering they are on a $25m/month or $300m/year deficit plan.
Do people realize the flu vaccine doesnt safeguard you from getting the flu? Why does everyone think this rushed covid vaccine is going to be magic and we go back to pre Covid-19 life the day after (well at least those who CHOOSE to take the vaccine).
I sure hope our honourable leaders are the first to get vaccinated, you know, lead by example and all as well as prove how safe it is!
We can ignore reality, but we cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring reality.
― Ayn Rand
Can’t wait to see the response once the vax is found to be only 50% to 75% effective. Then what?
Have you seen all the vaccine setbacks in the past couple of days? The vaccine gonna save us crowd are deluded.
there is no plan as usual from the ppm and there never was one.
they created a bubble and will now have to live with the consequences till a vaccine is fully available.
the real question is how you keep the economy alive and how to prepare for the recession/depression that everyone keeps ignoring.
will pension be extended into the new year. will we be able to take another drawdown.
Alden is a disgrace. Open borders. WHO literally stated that lockdowns are a terrible idea. Also stated that up to 10% of global population has already had covid, meaning true death rate is less than 0.02%
Don’t forget the CDC also confirmed that COVID-19 is slightly more lethal than the common flu 0.02%. CIG and UKG are a joke at this point continue lockdowns and giving out awards to people that are taking instructions from higher powers and getting paid in the process, even my friend Pom Pom could pull that off.
Again, yet another demonstration of no plan on the horizon.
It is crazy to think we will continue to live in a bubble. This is not sustainable – not for our economy and for our mental health.
We need to be able to live freely, taking all necessary precautions of course.
How much longer will our people and our economy survive?!
It is crazy to think our government wants to force us to live in a fake world. Talk about apocalyptic living?!?
We, the people, need to leave the island for so many reasons – family, medical, mental break from this place.
We are living in a fake world and this government should allow us to live freely!!
As per WHO – lockdowns are not the way to combat the virus. At this point, we are not combating, we are avoiding it at all costs (even the survival of our economy).
Open up with all the precautions and take us from this fake world we are living under.
you are taking who comments out of context.
lockdowns will never be the total solution but they can be used to suppress community transmission.
For the last 6 months We are using a lockdown as the total solution. At the cost of our economy.
We can’t shut the world forever and ignore the problem.
If that was so simple then government would have fixed a lot of our problems.
Coughlin’s Laws of the internet.
When a person says “we, the people” it is almost certain they they no do speak for “the people” rather a small vocal lunatic fringe.
There are lots of flights out. Go spend a month or so in covid infested USA. If you like it after a month and you don’t have covid, it’s the place for you. Run wild!
In full support of you Alden!
Even if you open do you really think they will come? Our major market the USA is facing record numbers of unemployment. Europe is the same. This is traditionally our slowest period of the year. So if anyone believes that simply saying it’s open will restore it they are living a dream.
Keep it the way it is for the remainder of this year. And in the meantime get on with doing others things the Country needs. Don’t let these money hungry artists distract you.
Stay the course.
You are SO Wrong. people are traveling from all over to Caribbean Islands.
Nearly every flight is full for the next 3 days to the DR.
Just spoke to a woman at work today. She said DR wants tourists so they are just doing testing before and on arrival and then people are free to travel the island. I said…please give me a list of hotels to look into. I was never really interested into a DR vacation, but I may just try it out.
I myself would not visit at this time.
The high unemployment will impact some for certain. There are many who haven’t been impacted, or only to the extent it qualifies to a rounding error on their net worth statement.
However, there are more people than you likely realize that would travel. I have listened to call-in talk shows on the topic asking snowbirds how many of them are or would be traveling this winter. Most who called in were planning to travel/return this fall/winter to their preferred destination. They perceived that their preferred destinations were doing adequate (read not perfect) in containing the virus, and they were willing to do their part while there- follow local guidelines and recommendations. Some owned homes at their destination, many didn’t.
Many have found travel insurance that they believe will cover them for COVID. Just as many were content not having any travel insurance and willing to take the associated risks. It is quite enlightening to hear their perspectives.
The spectrum for where everyone stands on the topic of COVID, next best steps, and specifically travel is broad and wide. Consensus will be near impossible to find.
Knowing that consensus will be hard to come by, what is the next best step?
I am interested in taking 3 trips coming from Dec. thru April. I am tired of not traveling and feel that I will be able to travel safely as long as I take certain protocols to remain safe while going thru airports and on the plane. Not worried about being on an island as I will continue to wear a mask, social distance and wash hands.
Because we were not allowed to come to Cayman we recently took a trip to Cabo San Lucas. It takes two flights to arrive in Cabo from our home and both legs of our flight were full; the same for the return flights. Mexico requires a health document to be signed and presented upon arrival, body temperature scanners were in place before claiming bags at Customs. There are no testing requirements, I’m not suggesting no testing for Cayman entry in the next phase (when and if that happens) but I am pointing out that people are traveling and taking the required precautions to do so. We’ve been home 3 weeks now and no sign of illness in any of us that traveled.
I must say it was wonderful to make a trip and all the folks in Cabo were so welcoming and happy to see tourists. I hope when Cayman finally decides to allow tourists to return they will be welcomed and CaymanKind will prevail. Sometimes I wonder if that concept will still exist.
What everyone must realize is Covid isn’t going to magically disappear. Living with this virus is something we all must learn to do. If CIG waits until there is a vaccine and everyone willing to take the vaccine has been vaccinated and/or there is proven treatment for those who get covid, then I fear for what will happen to Cayman in the years to come. The reality is it will take years for the world to be vaccinated and maybe even longer to find a proven treatment. At some point the money will run out, and what happens then?
At this rate, we too will have huge number of unemployed. And we will not survive the crisis ahead of us!
Do we know how many Caymanians are employed in tourism? Probably not many and mostly on minimum wage. Redeploy them in work permit dependent industries such as landscaping, construction and security.
Do you know how many caymanian owned businesses make money from tourism? Probably over 90%.
No indication because they have no clue. Shutting everything down was easy, now some thought has to be applied. Handing the responsibility off to CAL to manage people coming has already proven to be a disaster
Resort bubble doesn’t make sense. What makes sense is testing before and masks and social distancing. I don’t believe we should flood the island with tourists but we can do this without continuing this charade.
Look around. Stores are full. Restaurants are busy. Everyone is driving a new car or renovating their house. Construction is booming. We don’t need tourists! Keep them and their diseases the hell out of Cayman!
And when the money runs out what then?
you will be probably broke and out of a job in 6 months.
Until the money runs out. Which will happen very soon.
That’s right don’t listen to those people, we will live to regret it, let us pray about it cayman
Who are we to force the hand of DonAlden? Two oranges. One wants to open up completely, the other afraid to budge. Both egomaniacs with minimal between the ears.
Not an isolated case, a false positive.
They don’t have a clue. It’s so contagious, the kid is in school, and no one else gets the virus. Retest the kid. Negative. Maybe a cold. Who knows? They’re doctors, unable to make a diagnosis but making real economic decisions.
Been asking since Day 1, how many positives were retested within 24hrs to ensure it wasnt false positives? For all we know, half of our cases were false positives but nobody can answer the tough questions.