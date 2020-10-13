Gov’t still cautious over resort ‘bubbles’

Premier Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): The recent scare of a potential re-emergence of COVID-19 in the community has further fuelled government’s hesitancy over the concept of resort ‘bubbles’ as a way to kick-start the tourism sector. Premier Alden McLaughlin outlined at a recent press briefing the dilemma he feels the government faces over trying to protect the people of the Cayman Islands from the virus while facing the collapse of tourism, once the second most important pillar of the economy.

The premier said the hoteliers will not force government’s hand to reopen, regardless of the discussion about resort bubbles, because the CIG is still not satisfied they can be safe.

With a steady flow of people coming into and leaving the Cayman Islands, public concerns increased over the soft opening. Many have seen this as an opening for returning visitors to bring the virus with them. These fears were then stoked by the suspected outbreak at Red Bay Primary, though, based on testing and tracing, that was almost certainly an isolated case.

However, McLaughlin said Friday that there is no general tourism yet. It is also evident the government remains reluctant to spell out when and how the borders can open to tourists, despite the vocal pleas from some of the larger hotels and other tourism-related businesses entirely dependent on visitors that cannot transition their business model or manage on the government support offered so far.

Speaking at the press briefing, the premier said he was not sure how much more careful government could be in its effort to keep the island free of coronavirus. He said many people think government is being far too conservative about who it is currently allowing in and the circumstances surrounding the quarantine rules, as he spoke of the conflict he, as leader, must now resolve.

“We constantly get pressure from the tourism operators that we need to open up,” he said, because of the fears many businesses will close down. “But we have resisted and we will continue to resist those entreaties until we do so safely,” McLaughlin said, as he warned that even “safely” is not without risk.

On the other hand, the premier said he was “aware we cannot exist in a complete bubble going forward and none of us know how long this pandemic will last. Considering how others are living around the world and the death, too, shows how well off we are, despite the challenges.”

“But anyone who believes… they’re going to force the hand of government… they have gotten it wrong,” he said as he pointed to the Ritz-Carlton and the Chamber of Commerce. “There is a lot of discussion going on about resort bubbles and government has not closed its mind to that, but we are not yet satisfied that we can do so safely. Until we are satisfied, that is not going to happen,” the premier stated.

Government will now be occupied by the Legislative Assembly for the next two weeks. However, no information has been released about phase 2 of the reopening or if, indeed, government plans to make any changes next month to the categories of potential visitors, increases in flights, clearance for additional commercial airlines or changes to the quarantine and home-isolation regime and protocols.

There has been no indications at all from the premier or the tourism minister when, or what, phase 2 of the reopening process will be.