Gov’t must explain how it’s financing JGHS project

Johann Moxam writes: The legacy of mismanagement by former Minister of Education (2005-09) and now Premier Alden McLaughlin (2013-21) will feature many chapters on project mismanagement and his government’s penchant towards initiating institutional or infrastructural projects without the ability to manage them. This determination to build big shiny structures or black shiny roads regardless of the need or the costs or the alternatives says everything about how the country has been and is currently being run. Minister of Finance Roy McTaggart is a good man and highly respected, but he is not a magician.

The recent proceedings of the Finance Committee included a full set of minutes on the finances of various capital projects. All were over budget by varying millions, some single-digit millions and others tens of millions. New projects are one thing, but the reported financial situation with the John Gray High School merits a closer look.

The John Gray High School project was first started under the 2005-2009 PPM administration with Mr McLaughlin as Minister of Education and Mr Kurt Tibbetts as Leader of Government Business. See links below:

In this country we have become numb to political rhetoric, abuse of parliamentary privilege and misinformation by our leaders. We are too accepting of excuses from elected leaders and senior civil servants. We fail to appreciate that if we don’t demand openness and transparency, if we don’t hold the elected members of the Legislative Assembly to account for their decisions and spending, they are doing more harm than good, and it will ultimately impact each household, which will be forced pay for MLAs’ irresponsible spending. Without accountability and transparency, there is waste, millions of dollars of waste, and possibly conflicts of interest.

In the case of John Gray, there is no denying that new and improved facilities are needed. However, the procurement and management of the long overdue project is the issue. There are a few questions that must be asked and for which the public must demand answers:

How can the resumption of the not-so-new John Gray High School cost KYD106M in 2020? What is the breakdown of the spend? How much of this KYD106M is due to the fact that both PPM-led coalitions did nothing with the site from 2013 until now? (In comparison Dart built the new CIS high school for $60M.) What lessons were learned from the failures and fiasco with Clifton Hunter? How have they been applied to benefit this project? Has the current government really learnt any lessons from the costly construction of the Clifton Hunter High School, which cost over KYD100M? How has this been allowed to happen again? Was there a competitive bidding process for all phases of the project or was McAlpine just awarded the construction contract? In light of the cost overruns associated with airport redevelopment project that was managed by the Ministry of Tourism, how was McAlpine awarded another major capital works project, given the ongoing concerns and results? Expensive buildings do not guarantee a quality education. What else is the CIG doing to improve education in the Cayman Islands?

I ask these questions out of genuine concern as a citizen who fears the worst for our financial and societal future. Beyond the overspending and waste, which is fiscally irresponsible under any circumstances, the CIG owes the public an explanation as to where it will get the revenues to pay for these projects? Where is the money coming from to pay for the continued relief payments, full salaries for all civil servants and financing for small- and medium-sized businesses, given the current economic woes and deficit position the CIG public purse finds itself in at present?

It is imperative to note that this same administration, the PPM-led coalition Government of National Unity, has agreed to surrender possibly hundreds of millions of dollars in current and future revenue by granting untold amounts in concessions via an ad hoc politicised process in multiple development agreements, which, when asked by the leader of opposition, Minister Joseph Hew deemed to be “confidential” or “commercially sensitive information“ that could not be shared in the Legislative Assembly or with the public.

How can they ignore the reality that CIG has lost the majority of the KYD37M in annual tourism revenues due to COVID-19? CIG has not announced any new revenue measures. Therefore, how can CIG afford all of these opulent projects and expenses going forward without having to further tax the current population with duty increases and fee increases? Who is going to pay for these massive expenditures? Is it going to result in more fees and higher duties for existing businesses, particularly in the financial services industry that now represents over 65% of the GDP? It cannot be. That would be reckless and result in dire consequences for industry going forward.

Fiscal mismanagement, poor decisions and signing bad deals will accelerate the inevitable introduction of some form of direct taxation. Cayman’s tax neutral status is what makes us a premium offshore destination. However, if this status is compromised due to mismanagement, then, like death, direct taxation is inevitable. If we continue on this path, it will alter how Cayman operates and impact our ability to remain self-sufficient and not be desperate to be bailed out by wealthier benefactors, including the UK. These actions will potentially drive the Cayman Islands towards independence and a fate similar to many of our regional neighbours.

The government must have the answers and information available to share with the public. We must demand transparency, accountability and good governance standards on all matters. The public must request from our elected government that the current administration and Cabinet present evidence of the ‘magical hectares of money trees’ that they have kept hidden from the public, or specifically how the public purse will pay for these projects. Maybe they know how they are going to pay for it, but the public has the right to know and to know now, not after the 2021 election.

Poor decisions that may be driven by the quest for political survival going into the 2021 election season will impact the quality of life for all. This will inevitably drive up the cost of living and the cost of doing business, as well as increase crime and safety concerns as one half of the people living here may become desperate to survive in one of the most expensive countries in the world.

I support a world class education system for the Cayman Islands and all of its citizens. However, I have yet to be convinced that expensive buildings costing over KYD100M guarantees academic success and a world class education system for all.