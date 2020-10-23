‘Global Citizens’ now an official group

HSA Public Health staff at ORIA

(CNS): People applying for Global Citizen certificates are among the limited groups of people officially allowed into the Cayman Islands in the coming weeks. But officials don’t believe we will see the first of these visitors until late November at the very earliest because they need to go through a vigorous application process. The tourism ministry has also said that the capacity of isolation monitoring to guard against COVID-19 will grow to meet the demand created by these rich visitors.

Officials told CNS that the new category of visitors will not be given any priority over Caymanians and residents wanting to come home, and that all categories of individuals allowed to travel here can apply to do so now and no longer have to wait until Monday. A spokesperson for the ministry said that the transition from TravelTime to TravelCayman is now complete and the team is able to deal with applications from all those legally allowed into the country at present.

During the preparations for the soft opening of the borders, Cabinet granted approval to extend the categories of people eligible to return to Cayman. But while the emphasis has been on returning residents and property owners, officials confirmed that a category of ‘other approved visitors’ was cleared at that time, despite comments by the premier and other government officials that visitors were not yet permitted to return to Cayman during the first phase of the reopening.

As a result, those wanting a ‘Global Citizen’ certificate can now start applying, though their entry will not be prioritised over residents or existing categories of travellers currently allowed to return. They will also be subject to the same quarantine process through TravelCayman as any other traveller, using the wristband and geofencing system.

Officials confirmed that at the stage there will be no limit on the number of global citizens and they have not yet revealed their expectations regarding the take-up of the programme.

Meanwhile, after its initial teething troubles, TravelCayman, which is the unit dealing with all of the other people returning, has now launched its new online system. It has already dealt with 510 requests this week from those eligible to return to Cayman and has confirmed around 145 of them for next month.

Speaking to CIGTV (see below), Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, who is heading up the monitoring process of those in isolation, said they are monitoring all of the accommodation where residents and homeowners want to stay when they arrive back. She said they have added a support team to help homeowners tackle any problems they may encounter, from broken air-conditioning to grocery needs.

Over 800 people have already come back to Cayman this month, with 600 of them isolating in their homes.