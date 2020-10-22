Global Citizen launch conflicts with travel rules

Testing stations at ORIA

(CNS): The Global Citizen initiative to woo rich, working visitors for a two-year stay was formally launched yesterday, but it seems the programme is in conflict with the current inbound travel rules. The categories of people who may enter the Cayman Islands are still restricted to Caymanians, residents, workers, students, property owners and relatives, and new applications to enter remain closed to these groups until Monday.

But according to a Department of Tourism press release, wealthy visitors who fit the criteria and pay the fees can now apply to enter Cayman. While the DoT’s website is inviting applications, residents of Cayman and other groups that are already allowed to enter and who are applying via the Travel Cayman portal have been told not to apply until next week, when the remaining capacity for people returning in November will be released.

Officials have said that inbound travel is being carefully managed to ensure that seats on flights match the capacity for the government’s quarantine and paid-for private quarantine facilities, as well as the geo-fencing programme for home-isolation.

In the press release promoting the programme for wealthy long-stay visitors, which is being run by the DoT, it is not clear how it will fit with the current management of what officials say is still only for essential inward travel.

The Global Citizens Programme has been created to inch open the tourism sector and is similar to other programmes in the region. But it has already raised considerable controversy here because of the potential loopholes that could allow people to circumvent immigration and work permit rules.

It now also appears that those wanting to take advantage of the programme may be given priority over residents and property owners, many of whom have been waiting to come back for months.

CNS has submitted a number of questions about the programme and how it fits with the current management of inbound travellers, which has increased significantly this month with the first phase of the border reopening. We are currently awaiting a response.

There are currently more than 730 people in quarantine or home isolation, which has increased the potential risk to the community of exposure to COVID-19 from travellers carrying the virus. Public health officials are already reporting high viral loads in those testing positive. This is not surprising as most of those flying into Cayman are doing so from countries where the coronavirus pandemic is not under control.

So far there has been only one confirmed breach of home-isolation. However, the higher viral loads in incoming travellers testing positive and the increase in people returning has raised the risk of exposure for front-line air crews, airport workers, border control, and those managing the quarantine and isolation programmes.

In the press release from the DoT, officials stated that the borders here remained “closed to commercial airlift and cruise traffic” but government had nevertheless “officially” launched the Global Citizen Concierge Programme (GCCP), described as a “tourism initiative designed for digital nomads looking to take advantage of the flexibility provided by remote work”.

The release said eligible professionals and their families can upgrade their home offices by choosing to live and work remotely in the Cayman Islands for up to two years by acquiring a Global Citizen Certificate.

“Global Citizen Concierge provides the perfect opportunity for remote workers to live the life of their dreams on our idyllic shores and amongst our Caymankind people,” Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said Wednesday in the release announcing the official launch.

“Our government has been successful in the face of the global health crisis and we’ve emerged as a safe haven in the Caribbean. Now more than ever, businesses are embracing the flexibility of digital existence, with many employees seeking a change of scenery and lifestyle. Remote workers can now spend up to two years living and working in the Cayman Islands – reinvigorating their nine-to-five schedules with Caymankindness and elevating their work-life balance with sun, sand, sea and safety in Cayman.”