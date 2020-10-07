Global citizen idea still not detailed

(CNS): Plans to create a special category of visitor that would, government hopes, inject much needed life into the COVID-hit tourism sector have yet to be explained, but Premier Alden McLaughlin said Friday that the Global Citizenship Concierge Programme is in the final stages of approval. The broad idea is to allow overseas visitors to conduct overseas business here remotely, while they inject money into the local economy.

The aim of the Ministry of Tourism initiative is for the Cayman Islands to welcome “high net worth individuals”, otherwise known as rich people, who are global professionals with the flexibility to work remotely and who want to get away from countries where COVID-19 is continuing to spread.

McLaughlin has said that it is aimed at eligible professionals and families that can support themselves during their time here, are willing to quarantine under the current regulations and intend to enjoy a longer stay than a usual visitor while carrying on their own commercial affairs.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing last week, the premier said that these guests would not be allowed to earn citizenship but would experience “the Caymankind lifestyle found only in the Cayman Islands”. Noting that the programme is in the final stages of government approval, he said that “an announcement pertaining to the GCCP will be provided once the programme details have been finalised”.

It is not clear how long these ‘working’ guests would be allowed to stay, how it will be promoted and marketed and who exactly would qualify. But a proposed application process, which has not been confirmed, would require a minimum income of US$100,000 for individuals, $150,000 for couples and $180,000 for families, and the visitors would need health insurance that is valid here.

Global remote working has attracted some interest for those who are able and want to get away from the virus. Some Caribbean destinations have already passed laws to pave the way for these nomadic professionals to enter. But so far there are no figures on what sort of numbers Cayman could expect to attract.

The premier has said that to introduce the programme here Cayman will need to make minor amendments the Immigration Law. But there is no sign of an amendment bill yet for the next session of the Legislative Assembly, which starts on 14 October.

CNS has submitted questions to the Department of Tourism and we have been told that a release about the programme was due this week.