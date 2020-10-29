Gallery secures Hydes’ work through Olde donation

Bendel Hydes at the 2019 Retrospective

Susan Olde in front of a painting by Bendel Hydes

(CNS): The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) has acquired a collection of work by Bendel Hydes, widely regarded as the founding father of Cayman contemporary art. Despite the importance of his work to the local artistic landscape, the gallery has never been able to afford to buy much of it. After recent fundraising efforts to try to do so were thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic, local philanthropist Susan Olde stepped in to foot the bill.

In a press release this week announcing the acquisition of the collection, National Gallery officials said that during the curation of a career-defining exhibition at the gallery at the end of last year, they determined the need to catalogue and study this retired artist as well as secure more of his work.

The four-month exhibition welcomed over 6,000 visitors and solidified his legacy as the forefather of Caymanian visual art, said NGCI Director and Chief Curator Natalie Urquhart. “Yet it became very apparent during this process that despite Bendel being considered Cayman’s premier visual artist to date, his work was very underrepresented in the Cayman Islands National Art Collection.”

Urquhart explained this was primarily down to budget restrictions for collecting artwork, as well as Bendel living and working in New York City since the early 1980s. But with Hydes’ no longer painting due to failing health, the collection and preservation of his work took on a new urgency, she said.

A smaller exhibition opened in January this year in order to raise the funds needed to bye a collection of Hyde’s work that would represent his career, including early work from the Tropical Plant Series of the 1980s, his move to Abstract Expressionism around 1990, the nautical mapping series of the mid-1990s, through to his Luminescent Abstraction.

But that exhibition was soon closed due to the pandemic, which also caused dramatic financial losses for the gallery and the opportunity to secure the collection appeared lost. But NGCI chairperson and patron, Susan Olde, stepped in to help with a generous donation to the acquisition fund.

“It is impossible to overstate the importance of Bendel Hydes within the history of Caymanian art,” Olde said. “He has provided inspiration to generations of Caymanian artists and paved the way for the thriving art scene which we enjoy today. Subsequently, it is vital that his work finds a safe home in the National Art Collection, where it can now be visited and studied by current and future generations.”

Several of the newly acquired artworks are already on display in the National Gallery’s new permanent collection exhibition, “Saltwater in Their Veins”. Others will continue to rotate through the exhibition in coming months.