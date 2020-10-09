CIG finally offers free online access to laws

(CNS): The public can finally access all current Cayman Islands legislation free of charge on a single website with the launch of legislation.gov.ky. This long-awaited online library includes laws and regulations, as well as all bills tabled for consideration by the Legislative Assembly. The archive goes back to 1963 and is a recognition by government that the public must have access to democratic governance, the rule of law and the administration of justice.

Premier Alden McLaughlin admitted that it had been a long time coming and was pleased to see the launch by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“This service dovetails nicely with my government’s commitment to transparency and gives the people who are governed by the laws we create the ability to see them, no matter where they are and at no charge,” McLaughlin said in a release. “That is as it should be.”

The legislation website was soft-launched in limited form in May but was completed in August. Its development required that all existing legislation be individually classified by category, and that a unique reference and inventory number be attached to each item of legislation.

The website has enhanced user-friendly features including ‘point-in-time’ searches of historic legislation as well as searches by categories, tags and key words, officials said. It also has notes attached to all legislation that provide the date of commencement and reference to commencement orders (if applicable) and a consolidated index of all legislation, which may be automatically generated at any current date.

All bills, including the dates introduced and passed by the LA from 2017 are included as well as proclamations by the governor from 2004 and all Legislation Gazettes over the last year. There are also links to legislation imposed externally by the UK (Imperial, Acts and Statutory Instruments) and links to other legal resources.

These include cases from the Cayman Islands courts and the Privy Council that are relevant to the Cayman Islands. This feature is intended to facilitate understanding of how the Cayman Islands Courts interpret and apply each item of Cayman Islands legislation.

Attorney General Samuel Bulgin said the website was extremely user-friendly and informative. “The launch of the dedicated legislation website is a major development in making the laws of the Cayman Islands accessible to our residents and others,” he said.

“When combined with the availability of the case-law online, it further enhances the jurisdiction’s commitment to the concept of open justice,” he added.

The site was developed by Law Revision Commissioner Dr Camille Stoll-Davey of the Portfolio of Legal Affairs. She explained that in the near future, the portfolio intends to further enhance the website’s functionality with a database of repealed and revoked legislation. This enhancement will allow users to determine what legislation was applicable at any historical point in time.

There will also be a database of all the historic revisions of Cayman Islands laws. Having this information will ensure that there are no gaps in the historic legislation should a user need to know the status of a particular item of legislation between revision dates.

Dr Stoll-Davey explained that the database of repealed or revoked laws is in the early stages of development. “There is extensive work still required in researching and completing this portion of the website,” she noted.

All the underlying historic legislation incorporated into post-2020 revisions has been located but the underlying historic legislation incorporated into pre-2020 revisions still needs to be located and uploaded to the website.

People who do not have computers or internet service will be able to access the website at any public library in the Cayman Islands. The portfolio will provide library staff with the required support to guide them, and thereby the public, in navigating the new legislation website.

The Computer Services Department and the National Archives assisted in the development.