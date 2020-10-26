Fragments of endangered coral rescued

Cayman Eco Divers and DoE researchers investigate Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (Photo courtesy of the DoE)

(CNS): Researchers at the Department of Environment are hopeful that pieces of endangered pillar coral rescued from areas of reef infected with Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD) in the North Sound can be saved. During the rescue mission last week in a heavily infected area by Rum Point, around ten pieces of this rare, threatened, and highly susceptible coral, which the DoE called “Fragments of Hope”, were removed in an effort to at least save some of the colony.

“Interestingly, the researchers were also able to see eggs inside the skeletal structure of several removed fragments,” the DoE posted on social media about the effort by their own researchers and Eco-Divers Reef Foundation to try to save at least some of the pillar coral (Dendrogyra cylindrus).

“This indicated that although the colonies were weak and dying from fighting against a virulent disease, they were still able to produce eggs and prepare for the upcoming spawning event later in the month,” the DoE said.

The department has closed off dozens of dive sites across the North Sound in an effort to curb the spread of SCTLD after this mysterious but lethal coral threat was discovered locally this summer.

Researchers are now engaged in a variety of efforts to stop the spread while treating areas already struck by the disease.