Eight travellers COVID-positive

(CNS): Dr John Lee, the chief medical officer, said that eight travellers at both the beginning and end of their stay in quarantine have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The eight cases were among a batch of 345 samples processed between Thursday and Friday, the rest of which were negative. There has been no indication if any of these individuals are suffering symptoms.

The group increases the number of active cases in Cayman to 20, at least four of which are suffering symptoms, including one patient who remains on a ventilator in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The tally of positive people in Cayman since testing began in March is 233 out of the 43,506 tests that have now been carried out.

Officials have still not revealed the exact number of people in both home isolation and quarantine at this time, despite requests from CNS for the current figures.