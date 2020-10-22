Eden calls for independence from UK ‘noose’
(CNS): One of the Legislative Assembly’s most conservative members made a radical call on Wednesday, when he said the next administration needed to consider independence for the Cayman Islands. Anthony Eden (SAV) implied that the British do not wish this country well and things had gone “haywire under this administration”. He said that whoever takes over after the next election should look at getting away “from this cumbersome noose that is tightening around our neck”.
In other words, “independence”. And Eden’s message to the future parliament was: “Don’t be afraid to cut the chord.”
The surprising call from the veteran MLA, who has served over 28 years in the LA, some of it as a Cabinet member, came during the ongoing debate over the government’s controversial Defence Bill. Eden described the legislation as another “power grab” by the UK in what he saw as a relationship that has turned sour under this current government.
Eden’s current aversion to Britain, which he has often described as the mother country, has been growing ever since the UK gave a clear indication that it would impose marriage equivalency for same-sex couples here if local politicians did not address it themselves. With the passage of the Civil Partnership Law last months, the opposition MLA’s feelings about the governor and Cayman’s relationship with Britain has soured.
Eden joins growing enthusiasm on the opposition benches for Cayman to begin carving out a pathway to independence. While few politicians ever call for outright independence immediately, the idea that we should be preparing for it sooner rather than much later, as has previously been the case, is gaining traction.
In the LA on Wednesday it was clear that Eden’s opposition to this new law had its roots in his virulent opposition to rights for the LGBT+ community, as well as the power the governor’s office retains over Cayman and lawmakers.
“In light of how the civil partnership legislation was handled and managed by the governor, it terrifies me to give him more power,” he said, as he suggested that the Defence Bill goes much further than any MLAs had envisioned with the idea of a regiment.
Joining others on the opposition bench in criticising this current draft bill, which they have called colonialist legislation, Eden said he would not support the law as it was.
Government has agreed to make amendments to the bill before it reaches the committee stage and to deal with what Premier Alden McLaughlin accepted as overreach, as he wound up the debate in the LA. He pointed to what he said were helpful submissions made by North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, which the changes would be based on.
But in light of what Eden had said, as well as other comments made recently by the official opposition members about this bill and others, the premier questioned whether the opposition would be brave enough to put independence in their manifesto.
However, despite Eden’s very clear statement, which could not be misinterpreted, Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo (NEW) said that no one on the opposition benches had advocated for independence.
“I sat here and listened,” said McLaughlin, adding that he viewed independence for Cayman in the same way as his own death, which was that they are both inevitable but he hoped neither happened soon.
“If the opposition is of the view that it needs to be fast-forwarded, then that is entirely up to them. That is a proper political platform and the people can vote and determine whether or not they agree,” he said.
Category: Politics
I don’t necessarily agree that independence is needed now but there is going to come a time when we will have to be prepared for it.. Right now our children know nothing about nor are they taught civics in school.
The constant dumbing down of the local populace and the discord brewing between expats and locals will soon reach the boiling point.
Caymanians now are cast as uneducated, dumb, illiterate and unemployable by “most” of the expat population and you cannot blame them. We have allowed politician after politician to continue their policies of doing absolutely nothing towards educating the youth and then when they rise up and demand something they are sent off to the NAU to go on the the government tit from which they are never weened and become reliant on the politicians and as long as they know how to mark an X next to their politician at election time they will remain there.
If I had my way I would turn over all of the schools to private organizations and give them measurements of which they need to abide by in order to ensure a great education for our youth. Government should not be involved in education and if we had a system in which we could demand success then we would be much better off.
We produced many great students when the schools were run by the churches and even today they still deliver high quality students,ie Triple C, Cayman Prep etc. Dart does the same with Cayman International School. The problem is that the Caymanian students only make up a very small portion of these student bodies. This needs to change.
My point here is that Independence may come sooner than we think and to avoid being like Jamaica who wasn’t ready, we need to start building up our people and in particular our youth. There are many success stories of islands and countries that became independent. We should not judge our success or lack thereof by that of our neighbor to the east. Jamaica should not be our measuring stick for Independence. The resolve and resilience of our people must be what our Independent Cayman Islands should be measured by when that time comes and we need to get our people educated and with jobs across all fields.
There are so many ‘white’ Caymanians being scared into supporting this idea especially for their Jamaican/Caymanian MLAs and co-workers that we have people who want independence yet as MLAs have done nothing to help with the structural classism, racism and unfair discrimination against Generational Caymanians.
I think many of our African Jamaican Caymanians need to address their anger and look at improving equality for Caymanians versus deluge with the greedy motives of new Caymanians who have come here first for financial reasons and don’t really appreciate our culture and think it will be so easy to be controlled completely by Jamaicans but simply replacing the British wasn’t answer for Jamaica and will not be for Cayman.
There are more structural adjustments needed here than just hiring Jamaicans, Trinidadians or foreigners to replace Generational Caymanians. Really look at why they’re fostering such division and promising scraps to keep you and maybe your spouse happy
The hatred and jealousy for Caymanians is real, in the workplace, schools and just dealing with police and others in the community and the fact that the same MLAs who refuse to support the LGBT community would support independence is baffling! You want to run a country independently and can’t embrace the rights for all your citizens?
Voters need to really assess the mindset of these MLAs regardless of their colorful rhetoric.
Wow, you have to hope this does not happen, or Cayman will need to start fishing and hunting turtles again. It is only the UK that is preventing a Cayman version of Animal Farm.
Go Eden go! If you had voted for civil unions you won’t be calling for independence today.
Never allow hate to force you to do the wrong thing. Don’t cry about it now.
Are politicians allowed to imbibe in the LA?!!
This place is the size of a small town and unfortunately some people’s outlooks are similarly small….
With the clamour for independence comes tribal nationalism-just look at Scotland, Catalonia- and that ugly atmosphere will drive out the primal reason that makes this place as prosperous as it does for the locals- expat business.
Without the stability provided by being a BOT let’s see how long those overinflated government job wages last. You only have to look at the current fiscal state of here to now independent Bahamas.
Be very careful what we wish for…..
At least Mr. Eden had the guts to say it aloud, more then can be said from some others.
Does any else find it appalling that when some of our politicians crawl out from under their rocks all they really know is to put both feet in their mouths. Mr. Eden needs to take a tour around Jamaica as that is what Cayman will resemble if Cayman gets it’s independence in short order. How do these dinosaurs dream up this $hit?
worse, is the that the younger new MLAs might be also pushing this
Lawwwd. The leader of opposition wants to be the first Prime Minister or wha
Indeed its coming. The question is when. Every Country on Earth will become inpendent one day. we need to get ready for it.
Kiss the Golden Goose goodbye with independence.
This guy’s understanding of business and the ways of the international finance world is zero.
Why is anyone surprised? The Cayman Islands have been a living hell for locals the past 40 years.
And it’s Caymanians that have been instrumental in creating your so called living hell.
Better schedule some extra KX flights in May/June just in case.