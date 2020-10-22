Eden calls for independence from UK ‘noose’

MLA Anthony Eden in the LA on Wednesday

(CNS): One of the Legislative Assembly’s most conservative members made a radical call on Wednesday, when he said the next administration needed to consider independence for the Cayman Islands. Anthony Eden (SAV) implied that the British do not wish this country well and things had gone “haywire under this administration”. He said that whoever takes over after the next election should look at getting away “from this cumbersome noose that is tightening around our neck”.

In other words, “independence”. And Eden’s message to the future parliament was: “Don’t be afraid to cut the chord.”

The surprising call from the veteran MLA, who has served over 28 years in the LA, some of it as a Cabinet member, came during the ongoing debate over the government’s controversial Defence Bill. Eden described the legislation as another “power grab” by the UK in what he saw as a relationship that has turned sour under this current government.

Eden’s current aversion to Britain, which he has often described as the mother country, has been growing ever since the UK gave a clear indication that it would impose marriage equivalency for same-sex couples here if local politicians did not address it themselves. With the passage of the Civil Partnership Law last months, the opposition MLA’s feelings about the governor and Cayman’s relationship with Britain has soured.

Eden joins growing enthusiasm on the opposition benches for Cayman to begin carving out a pathway to independence. While few politicians ever call for outright independence immediately, the idea that we should be preparing for it sooner rather than much later, as has previously been the case, is gaining traction.

In the LA on Wednesday it was clear that Eden’s opposition to this new law had its roots in his virulent opposition to rights for the LGBT+ community, as well as the power the governor’s office retains over Cayman and lawmakers.

“In light of how the civil partnership legislation was handled and managed by the governor, it terrifies me to give him more power,” he said, as he suggested that the Defence Bill goes much further than any MLAs had envisioned with the idea of a regiment.

Joining others on the opposition bench in criticising this current draft bill, which they have called colonialist legislation, Eden said he would not support the law as it was.

Government has agreed to make amendments to the bill before it reaches the committee stage and to deal with what Premier Alden McLaughlin accepted as overreach, as he wound up the debate in the LA. He pointed to what he said were helpful submissions made by North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, which the changes would be based on.

But in light of what Eden had said, as well as other comments made recently by the official opposition members about this bill and others, the premier questioned whether the opposition would be brave enough to put independence in their manifesto.

However, despite Eden’s very clear statement, which could not be misinterpreted, Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo (NEW) said that no one on the opposition benches had advocated for independence.

“I sat here and listened,” said McLaughlin, adding that he viewed independence for Cayman in the same way as his own death, which was that they are both inevitable but he hoped neither happened soon.

“If the opposition is of the view that it needs to be fast-forwarded, then that is entirely up to them. That is a proper political platform and the people can vote and determine whether or not they agree,” he said.