DG: No hidden agenda for local army

Cayman Islands Regiment recruits

(CNS): Government has agreed to make amendments to the Defence Bill, which was before the Legislative Assembly for debate this week, but Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has insisted there is no hidden agenda or conspiracy surrounding the law written to support the newly created Cayman Islands Regiment. The local force was established, government has said, to help with disaster relief and has broad support but there have been several concerns about this reservist army’s other potential roles.

During the debate on the bill Manderson said there was no conspiracy surrounding the creation of the regiment because he would not be part of such a thing. He said he has had numerous discussions with the governor about the regiment and that the governor wanted it for the Cayman Islands to keep us safe, to help us during natural disasters, and for all Caymanians to realise their dreams.

“There is no hidden agenda here,” the DG said. “There is no conspiracy… I’m not going to be part of any conspiracy; the government is not going to be part of any conspiracy; we are here to serve the people of the Cayman Islands.”

Manderson said he had heard the negative chatter and conspiracy theories flying around about the potential for the regiment to be deployed in overseas wars. But he denied that this was the case and said government wanted the army to be working here. “We are not sending our regiment to Afghanistan or anywhere like that. We want the regiment to be mainly deployed here to assist us,” he said.

Manderson outlined the main purpose of the regiment and why it was needed, how it had already been deployed and its future potential, especially given the very real possibility of the country having to deal with multiple disasters at the same time. This was illustrated earlier this month when the Cayman Islands faced the threat of a hurricane while still dealing with a pandemic.

The regiment could also be deployed in defence of the country in the face of a terrorist attack when the ports would need to be secured, or to help police with a prison break-out, or other major national security challenge

Manderson also denied that any new shipment of weapons had arrived on island for the regiment, a question raised by MLA Ezzard Miller, who had articulated several public concerns about the military aspect of the regiment and the direct management of it by the governor.

The bill was presented to the LA by Premier Alden McLaughlin, who said that while the defence of Cayman is part of its role, the army was not designed primarily as a military force but rather to expand and support Cayman’s ability to deal with humanitarian crises and natural disasters, such as pandemics, earthquakes and hurricanes. It will also be available to be deployed to other overseas territories for the same reasons.

However, concerns about the law have arisen because of the perceived emphasis on the military aspect of what is undoubtedly an armed service. While the political arm of government has to date promoted the regiment as a humanitarian service, the law makes it clear that it is, in fact, a military fighting force that will be armed and trained to fight.

In his address McLaughlin told the Legislative Assembly that the regiment was one more important part of the country’s national resiliency infrastructure. He also refuted claims that the regiment was illegal because it was created before the law was written and this had negatively impacted members of the regiment.

“Quite frankly, the charges are completely without basis. I don’t hear anyone claiming that the coast guard is illegal. We have had that up and running now for almost two years. We are still working on the legislation that will underpin the coast guard,” he said, as he illustrated how legislation underpins, or formalises, policy rather than creates it.

“This is something — the regiment — I believe we should all embrace, something we should all be incredibly proud of,” McLaughlin said, noting that the men and women of the regiment had all volunteered. “There is no conscription; there is no drafting, to use the US expression.”

The premier said that it was in challenging times that institutions such as this should be created to advance the resilience of the country.