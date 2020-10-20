DG: No hidden agenda for local army
(CNS): Government has agreed to make amendments to the Defence Bill, which was before the Legislative Assembly for debate this week, but Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has insisted there is no hidden agenda or conspiracy surrounding the law written to support the newly created Cayman Islands Regiment. The local force was established, government has said, to help with disaster relief and has broad support but there have been several concerns about this reservist army’s other potential roles.
During the debate on the bill Manderson said there was no conspiracy surrounding the creation of the regiment because he would not be part of such a thing. He said he has had numerous discussions with the governor about the regiment and that the governor wanted it for the Cayman Islands to keep us safe, to help us during natural disasters, and for all Caymanians to realise their dreams.
“There is no hidden agenda here,” the DG said. “There is no conspiracy… I’m not going to be part of any conspiracy; the government is not going to be part of any conspiracy; we are here to serve the people of the Cayman Islands.”
Manderson said he had heard the negative chatter and conspiracy theories flying around about the potential for the regiment to be deployed in overseas wars. But he denied that this was the case and said government wanted the army to be working here. “We are not sending our regiment to Afghanistan or anywhere like that. We want the regiment to be mainly deployed here to assist us,” he said.
Manderson outlined the main purpose of the regiment and why it was needed, how it had already been deployed and its future potential, especially given the very real possibility of the country having to deal with multiple disasters at the same time. This was illustrated earlier this month when the Cayman Islands faced the threat of a hurricane while still dealing with a pandemic.
The regiment could also be deployed in defence of the country in the face of a terrorist attack when the ports would need to be secured, or to help police with a prison break-out, or other major national security challenge
Manderson also denied that any new shipment of weapons had arrived on island for the regiment, a question raised by MLA Ezzard Miller, who had articulated several public concerns about the military aspect of the regiment and the direct management of it by the governor.
The bill was presented to the LA by Premier Alden McLaughlin, who said that while the defence of Cayman is part of its role, the army was not designed primarily as a military force but rather to expand and support Cayman’s ability to deal with humanitarian crises and natural disasters, such as pandemics, earthquakes and hurricanes. It will also be available to be deployed to other overseas territories for the same reasons.
However, concerns about the law have arisen because of the perceived emphasis on the military aspect of what is undoubtedly an armed service. While the political arm of government has to date promoted the regiment as a humanitarian service, the law makes it clear that it is, in fact, a military fighting force that will be armed and trained to fight.
In his address McLaughlin told the Legislative Assembly that the regiment was one more important part of the country’s national resiliency infrastructure. He also refuted claims that the regiment was illegal because it was created before the law was written and this had negatively impacted members of the regiment.
“Quite frankly, the charges are completely without basis. I don’t hear anyone claiming that the coast guard is illegal. We have had that up and running now for almost two years. We are still working on the legislation that will underpin the coast guard,” he said, as he illustrated how legislation underpins, or formalises, policy rather than creates it.
“This is something — the regiment — I believe we should all embrace, something we should all be incredibly proud of,” McLaughlin said, noting that the men and women of the regiment had all volunteered. “There is no conscription; there is no drafting, to use the US expression.”
The premier said that it was in challenging times that institutions such as this should be created to advance the resilience of the country.
See the draft Defence Bill and the premier’s full remarks in the CNS Library.
About as useful as Dad’s Army if anyone out there is old enough to remember that crap UK so called comedy.
We had a home guard and a US military base here in the 1940s.
Last time we had a regiment there was a world war.
History doesn’t repeat but it often ryhmes.
I bet that shipment of guns was real and these boys might be shipping out sooner than they think.
It is only the paranoid schitzophrenics that have been dosed with this conspiracy theory crap from our friends up north, that think this way. They’re always thinking negative about everything the Government of the day does. And they try to back it up with youtube videos and fake news stories. Its about time Cayman had a force other than the police to help and keep us safe in troibled times. Think a little ppsitive people and be grateful we dont have to wait for someone to come and help when disaster hits.
Are they wearing the Improved Hot Weather Combat Uniform? Hope so! It is lighter, more breathable and streamlined uniform built to help keep soldiers cool with improved airflow but also more comfortable with a new material that dries from soaking wet within 60 minutes.
Is the fabric breathable at least? Heat stroke is not a joke.
Otherwise nothing is wrong with keeping boys and girls busy, teaching them boy-scouts’ skills.
11.39am More importantly, I perceive a spelling error.
It was embarrassing listening to the bumbling opposition debate on this Bill. Where is the care and concern for our young Caymanians in the Regiment?
Gents please don’t allow your dislike for the crown to take you away from your main role. Taking care of Caymanians.
The real questions are: 1) was a business case study done and did it find that we actually have a need? If yes, what are the estimated costs and is the military model the best one to solve the problem noted in the business case? 2) Does the government have a mandate to create this entity? There was no public consultation so how were the details hammered out and is this what the people want?
3) How were the leaders picked and was there a job competition for the positions?
Shhh don’t tell that terrible Hurley’s radio show it’s not a conspiracy….
This BS against the Regiment sounds like the same bunch of deadbeats who were dissing the RCIPS helicopter in 2007.
I note that there are a bunch a donkeys
Et loose on NS, call the Coast Guard, call the Regiment, this is truly a National crisis.
We goin to need those boys when the next Ivan hits.
Still a waste of money in 2020
It’s a total waste of money. Employed 365 for emergencies that will take up maybe 30 days in ten years. Show me, anywhere else in the world with as little risk as Cayman that has an army??? They will be sat on their arses 99.9% of the time. And it is stretching the definition of an army to thd absolute extreme.
2.59pm We can find plenty for them to do, see below.
If you are talking about definitions, then you need to look up the definition of reservist, which is what the Regiment is made up of…
Also, Bermuda.
You clearly have no idea what you are talking about.
The UK could deploy boots on the ground by flying them in, true. But pretty expensive – way cheaper to have a local force already on the ground and sworn to obey the Governor. They don’t exactly have to be special forces either – as you say, what’s the local opposition going to consist of?
How is it possible to have a coast guard and a regiment without any laws for either? How can this possibly be good government?
Coup, coup, coup, coup {CHANTING TONES} – will do a better job than the government!
Time to form the Cayman Peoples Front to deal with the oppressors.
BoBo’s Army!
Alden’s Army
Will be overthrown.
Another waste of the public purse.
Why isn’t this being gazette as to whether or not the country wants it?
You site of what you are saying 1:35 pm? Check your wording and the context of the post and and rewind and come again Breda or sista.
Then why are they dressed so they can hide and be secretive.
Why are the men in the photo all in camouflage gear, then?
So the hurricane will have a hard time finding them. Also, they don’t want to be overwhelmed by people they are trying to help in an emergency, so it is important to make them blend in and hard to see.
SoP now – check out any military unit in the USA or the UK and (apart from certain ceremonial duties) the standard uniform is camo. You need to get out more!
Going to need a lot more recruits to keep the Chinese at bay.
Good point. The Chinese are coming. South Sound first.
Good
That’s not the point. There are many things that the people have asked for that have not been delivered by this government. However, the government seems to be able to find the time to deliver something that nobody (other than some politicians) wants.
Move along now. Nothing to see here. I promise.
Where is the LOL button?
Alden please retire and go to your farm forever and take Franz with you
Franz?
Farming is made for persons who can work.
Stop being so disrespectful to persons who work everyday to grow something that we can eat🙏🏼
12:15. Alden and Franz are heroes and going no where. Get used to them.
Sir, point of order. The Coast Guard IS NOT UP AND RUNNING. The CICG does not exist. There IS NO CICG LAW or Regulations.
There are two Caymanians, hired WOTHOUT the advertised qualifications, in the top posts (they have been steadily doing training for these posts) and two others, a Jamaican and a Bajan in the next two spots. So much for it being CAYMANIAN. The LODGE INSERTED THEIR PEOPLE. FOI if you doubt it.
As for the unit now (Marine Unit) its being run by the Srgt there who has the experince but is on the verge of quiting.
So please do not lie to people.
Shhh, there are no self-advancing or power-grabbing conspiracies, and no legal oppositions, or intimidation of the public interest; these Pinocchio would never be part of such a thing, haven’t you heard.
Can we second them to TravelCayman for a few weeks to help them get organised?.
Anon give them a call in the morning. Amazing service.
Never understood why the idea that the regiment is here to be the UKs armed force on Island is even something that is brought up
If the UK wants boots on the ground, they could easily land hundreds of troops on our shores in the dead of night or bring in troops in a half a dozen other ways with no resistance
Who is going to stop them? The RCIPS? The Cadets?
People who are running around talking out this being an army just baffle me, what are they here to take? We have no natural resources, no easily defensible or strategically valuable positions
If you are going to be spouting off with conspiracies and claims of invasion at least have the sense to come up with a rationale or goal otherwise what is the point
This regiment is as inconsequential as the coast guard
I am no fan of the PPM but there is just a portion of the population that is gearing up for next year and cooking up any controversy they can real or percieved