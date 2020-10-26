DG: New website to resolve travel troubles

ORIA arrival area (Picture from CIGTV)

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said a new website for inbound travellers has been formally launched, and anyone wishing to come into Cayman in November must now re-apply to this new portal to get clearance and organise their quarantine options. After significant problems with the previous transition of responsibility for this function, the DG told the Legislative Assembly on Monday that this new regime will be more efficient.

Manderson admitted that the move from TravelTime to TravelCayman on 1 October did not go smoothly, and that the number of travellers wanting to come home had overwhelmed the team.

“The civil service aims to provide an exemplary service to our customers. When we do not achieve this goal we will not make excuses; we will not bury our heads in the sand and hope the problem goes away; we redouble our efforts and resolve the problem,” said Manderson, who is head of the civil service.

Outlining the new system, he confirmed that only applications for people who are travelling in November will be dealt with at present, and he noted the growing numbers of applications for inbound travel.

Describing the new website as a user-friendly online gateway, he said it should reduce the need for people to call. He also said that the team had already significantly reduced the time people were waiting when they called to ask questions.

Since the site launched for a test run last week, over 750 travel requests have been received and 287 travel approvals were issued as of Saturday.

“The new TravelCayman site is expected to greatly improve the traveller experience by reducing the need to call or email the TraveCayman team for information,” Manderson said. “The site manages the applications based on arrival dates and quarantine requirements, thereby removing the

need for manual sorting and responding to each query, which streamlines and speeds up the application process. Since launching the site the TravelCayman call lines have been cleared and feedback on the portal has been positive,” he said.

In a press release following his statement in the LA, officials explained that this new portal is a cross-ministerial project and comprises teams from a number of government agencies working in collaboration. Over 140 staff from core government, statutory authorities and government-owned companies have been redeployed to work with TravelCayman, and are assisting with various aspects of the travel management, travel support, health screening and monitoring and compliance requirements.

As the volume of travellers increases over time, the number of staff members assigned to support the project is increasing, officials added.

The deputy governor also revealed that a new travel support team has been created, which is being staffed in collaboration with the Ritz-Carlton, to talk to travellers who have queries or need non-emergency assistance while in quarantine.



The new application process is similar to the system under its predecessor, TravelTime. Anyone wanting to travel to the Cayman Islands is required to register on the TravelCayman site, which guides them through the provision of basic information online. Using the new portal, travellers are able to select their preferred quarantine option and can input details on other people who will be travelling with them.

If the traveller will quarantine with non-travelling household members, their details can be entered at the same time. The site also requires travellers to specify their immigration status.

Once the completed application has been submitted, the applicant receives an automatically generated email advising them when they can expect to hear back from the TravelCayman team. The travel request then appears on the dashboards of multiple government agencies, each of which plays a part in reviewing and approving the travel request.

Customs and Border Control will check the immigration status to confirm that the traveller complies with prevailing policies. Meanwhile, several teams of inspectors will validate that the proposed residential quarantine location is suitable for the prescribed quarantine period.

When all checks have been completed in the system, a Certificate to Travel is automatically issued, and applicable traveller data is passed on to relevant agencies as required. For example, the Health Services Authority would receive a complete list of incoming passengers two days before a flight so that they can register travellers in the system that is used to manage COVID-19 PCR testing and prepare and label the tests that will be required each day.

Travellers who have not submitted an application and received approval to travel from TravelCayman will not be permitted to board a repatriation flight to the Cayman Islands. TravelCayman authorisation is in addition to normal entry and landing requirements.

British Airways has increased its service to the Cayman Islands and is now offering weekly flights from Heathrow, London, to Grand Cayman. The dates of approved flights into the destination are 29 October plus 5, 12, 19 and 26 November and 3 December. Details are not yet available for additional approved flights in December but further information will be published when dates are released.

To book an approved BA repatriation flight, travellers are requested to contact British Airways directly on the BA website.

The public is reminded that although there are no restrictions on outbound travel from the Cayman Islands, non-essential travel is strongly discouraged due to the limited availability of inbound flights. Travellers may therefore have to remain overseas longer than anticipated.

Government has not granted approval for international commercial flights to resume to the Cayman Islands other than the BA flights and a limited Cayman Airways schedule. Travellers who book non-approved flights with carriers are doing so at their own risk.

Travellers are asked to note that currently they can only select their preferred quarantine arrangements via the TravelCayman portal for November travel. This is a temporary measure to allow applications for travellers arriving in November to be prioritised.

Travellers who have already applied for November arrival through TravelTime are asked to reapply through the new TravelCayman portal in order to select their quarantine option.