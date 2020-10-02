Daily test results negative as border opens

Senior Forensic Scientist Christian Taylor operates a machine used in PCR testing

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Thursday that the 135 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day were all negative. The test samples did not include any results from the arrivals on the British Airways flight from London today or any of the test group of 29 passengers who arrived on the 17 September flight from London, the first returning travellers to be allowed to self-isolate under the new geofencing technology.

The London flight arrived in Cayman today, Thursday, with an unknown number of passengers, who will mostly be going into home-quarantine wearing a geofencing wristband. They will be expected to remain in isolation for two weeks with no contact with anyone from outside their households and subject to random checks.

The UK passengers arrived in Cayman at a time when the infection levels in the UK are reaching all time highs. The UK’s positive seven-day average for last week increased by 61% and on Tuesday the country recorded its highest ever daily number of COVID-19 cases since testing began.

The government will be hosting a press briefing on Friday afternoon at 2pm, when details of the first day of the border opening is expected to be reviewed.